Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private real estate developer in the UAE, has announced the substantial progress of the fourth phase of Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community located in the highly sought-after Mohammed Bin Rashid City, amid Dubai’s most important business, leisure, and retail hubs. Several buildings within the fourth phase are on track for Q3 2024 completions, with construction across the phase now having reached 87%.

Within phase four, Azizi Azure stands out with its construction now being 76% complete. The structure is fully built at 100%, while blockwork and internal plaster are at 98%. HVAC, MEP, and overall finishes are progressing well at 94%, 86%, and 56%, respectively. The other buildings in the fourth phase also show significant advancement, with rates varying between 81% and 96%.

Commenting on this impressive progress, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, expressed “It is inspiring to see our mega-project come to life, with the fourth phase to soon also be home to so many of our valued investors and end users. This milestone underscores our steadfast commitment to quality and timely delivery. We eagerly anticipate welcoming people to experience the unparalleled lifestyle that Riviera offers. This development is an example of our dedication to crafting meticulously designed communities in prime locations, offering a perfect blend of luxury and convenience. We are proud to see Riviera contributing significantly to the satiation of the high demand for premium, high-ROI communities in Dubai’s most strategic locations.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences. Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer-centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor-friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

M: +971 55 867 3606

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com