Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Global data security leader Forcepoint today announced the launch of Forcepoint Data Security Cloud, a complete, AI-powered data security platform uniting visibility and control of data everywhere it’s created, stored or moved.

Driven by AI Mesh, the single cloud-delivered platform unifies Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Data Detection and Response (DDR), Enterprise DLP, SaaS Security, Web Security, and Email Security, to deliver full-spectrum data security. This enables enterprise and government customers to immediately gain an understanding of their proprietary and sensitive data, dynamically adapt to risk in real time, and simplify management with automated, behavior-aware protection. By consolidating solutions on the Forcepoint Data Security Cloud, users can reduce the number of data security policies by up to 90 percent and save operational costs by as much as 31 percent, streamlining operations and compliance while accelerating innovation.

The launch also introduced a new Data Risk Assessment available with a free trial of Forcepoint DSPM and DDR available online. Security teams can get started in minutes and begin identifying where sensitive data is exposed. This assessment provides actionable risk insights from day one.

“Forcepoint Data Security Cloud marks a turning point for how organizations manage data risk,” said Ryan Windham, CEO at Forcepoint. “Security teams are tired of asking, ‘How did we miss it?’ With Forcepoint, the answer is: ‘We didn’t.’ Forcepoint Data Security Cloud helps them understand what’s critical, adapt as risks evolve, and leverage the cutting edge in AI, automation and unified management to reduce costs and increase efficiency. It’s the only data security customers need.”

Uniting Visibility and Control: Know. Dynamically Adapt. Simplify.

Forcepoint Data Security Cloud is designed for today’s hybrid, cloud- and AI-driven environments, offering organizations clarity, confidence and control across the entire data security lifecycle from discovery and classification to prioritization and protection.

AI-powered understanding of data: Forcepoint DSPM, integrated with AI Mesh, can be trained and fine-tuned to deliver exceptional accuracy and context in data discovery, classification and risk prioritization. Forcepoint presents a single view of risk, spotlighting data that is vulnerable to misuse or loss, helping teams prioritize and take corrective actions fast through manual or automated mitigation.

Dynamic, risk-adaptive controls: automated, behavior-aware analytics, continuous monitoring and adaptive enforcement policies that evolve as user, app and device risk changes.

automated, behavior-aware analytics, continuous monitoring and adaptive enforcement policies that evolve as user, app and device risk changes. Simplified management: a single set of policies safeguards data at rest, in use and in motion across DLP, DDR, SaaS, Web and Email Security—eliminating silos and operational friction while delivering consistent, complete protection across all channels.

This launch follows Forcepoint's recent acquisition of Getvisibility, enhancing the Forcepoint Data Security Cloud’s AI-driven discovery and classification and reinforcing the company’s leadership in data risk visibility and control.

Visit Forcepoint at RSA Conference 2025

Forcepoint experts will showcase Data Security Cloud at the RSA conference this week, April 28-May 1. Attendees can join live demos of the Data Risk Assessment and hands-on sessions with DSPM, DDR, DLP, CASB, SWG and AI Mesh at the Forcepoint Experience Center, located on the fourth floor of the St. Regis San Francisco. Request a meeting or reserve a spot.

