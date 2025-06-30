Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Engel & Völkers has successfully sold the estate featured in the HBO satirical comedy-drama Mountainhead, starring Steve Carell, for more than 50 million US dollars (approx. 43.2 million euros), making it the most expensive property sale ever recorded in the state of Utah. "This estate is truly one of a kind,” says Paul Benson, License Partner at Engel & Völkers Park City. “It combines a world-class location with unmatched amenities and absolute privacy. Properties of this caliber rarely come to market.”

The property is perched atop a mountain ridge in Deer Valley, near Park City in the US state of Utah, and was designed by Salt Lake City-based architect Michael Upwall, renowned for his signature "Mountain Modern" style. Spanning approx. 21,500 square feet (around 2,000 square meters) across seven levels, the residence features minimalist architecture with modern wood, marble, and glass elements.

The upper floors include seven bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, along with multiple kitchens, living rooms, and dining areas. The lower levels boast an impressive array of amenities: a full-size indoor basketball court, a private bowling alley, an indoor climbing wall, a golf simulator with a dynamic floor, a wine cellar with bar, a home theater, a sauna, and a luxury wellness area. Outdoors, a 5,000-square-foot (approx. 465 square meters) heated terrace offers panoramic views across the valley and features an infinity-edge pool and hot tub. One of the property’s most unique highlights is its private gondola, providing direct access to the adjacent ski resort.

“Our seller, Doug Bergeron, Senior Advisor to a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, created a mountain masterpiece. His bold ideas and relentless pursuit of excellence helped shape a home unlike anything the state had ever seen – so iconic it’s now been captured on the big screen.”

Engel & Völkers has sold the approx. 21,500-square-foot (approx. 2,000-square-meter) estate featured in the film Mountainhead, starring Steve Carell, for over 50 million US dollars (approx. 43.2 million euros). Located in the US state of Utah, the luxury ski property includes more than seven bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, and features exclusive amenities such as a private ski gondola. (Image credit: Engel & Völkers Park City)

About Mountainhead

Mountainhead is a 2025 US American satirical comedy-drama TV film written and produced by Jesse Armstrong, the Emmy-winning creator of Succession. The film stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef in leading roles. The story follows four tech billionaires who retreat to a secluded mountain estate for a weekend getaway – just as the outside world begins to spiral into chaos, triggered by the release of a powerful AI tool unleashed by one of them. With the exception of its opening scenes, the entire film takes place inside the striking, glass-walled, 21,500-square-foot ski property.

-Ends-

Press contact:

Diana Džaka Bičo

Marketing Director

Office 21 Mezzanine Level, Golden Mile 2,

Palm Jumeirah, Dubai UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

diana.dzaka@engelvoelkers.com

Flor Pamintuan

PR Account Director

Ishraq Communications

flor@ishraqcomms.com

About Engel & Völkers:

Engel & Völkers is a globally recognized leader in premium real estate services, specializing in the brokerage of high-end residential and commercial properties. The company also excels in the marketing of luxury yachts and private jets. Since 1977, Engel & Völkers has prioritized the unique needs and aspirations of both private and institutional clients, continually evolving its service portfolio to address every aspect of real estate. With a team of more than 16,700 professionals operating under the Engel & Völkers brand, the company’s core competencies include sales, leaseholds, and consultancy on diverse real estate investment opportunities. Leveraging artificial intelligence and cutting-edge digital solutions, Engel & Völkers is redefining the standards for property brokerage and related services, setting a benchmark for innovation and excellence in the real estate industry. www.engelvoelkers.com

About Engel & Völkers Middle East:

Established in 2014, Engel & Völkers Middle East has its offices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The team consists of over 200 trusted agents, each focusing on premium residential and commercial properties, serving as experts in their respective areas. The company recently established a separate entity for commercial real estate (Engel & Völkers Commercial Middle East). Engel & Völkers Commercial serves as an entry point to exceptional commercial real estate opportunities in Dubai, from attractive office spaces to industrial complexes. The Private Office provides services for affluent clients and has access to premium real estate globally. Whether you're in the market to rent, buy, or sell a property, Engel & Völkers Middle East is a perfect choice to achieve your real estate goals. www.engelvoelkers.com/ae/en