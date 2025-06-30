Benchmarked against the Dow Jones Sukuk Index, the ASB Global Sukuk Fund will consist of an actively managed diversified Sukuk portfolio and will be accessible to all investor profiles

The ASB Global Sukuk Fund seeks to maximize profit income and capital appreciation by investing in a Sukuk portfolio with an average investment-grade credit rating

Dubai, UAE – ASB Capital[1], an asset and wealth management firm with AUM of USD 4.7 billion, has announced the launch of the ASB Global Sukuk Fund in partnership with Arqaam Capital, a leading financial services firm with an experienced fixed income team.

Domiciled in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the ASB Global Sukuk Fund, a protected cell company of ASBC Cross-Asset Fund Open-Ended PCC plc, is designed to deliver sustainable profit income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of diversified Sukuk securities. The Fund’s investment strategy combines disciplined credit selection with a global macro-overlay to manage risk, duration, and spread exposure.

“The ASB Global Sukuk Fund addresses a core need of a diversified portfolio allocation based on fixed-income instruments that aim to deliver stability and long-term value,” said Hichem Djouhri, Senior Executive Officer at ASB Capital. “At ASB Capital, we are committed to offering innovative investment solutions that align with the long-term goals of both institutional and private clients. Despite the Sukuk market surpassing USD 1.2 trillion in 2024, it appears to remain underrepresented in global portfolios. This Fund serves as a structured and efficient gateway to an increasingly dynamic asset class which is supported by strong fundamentals and proven performance across market cycles.”

“Partnering with ASB Capital on this Fund underscores our conviction in Sukuk as a core asset class for global fixed income allocation,” said Mehdi Popotte, Executive Director and Senior Portfolio Manager for Shariah Fixed Income Strategies at Arqaam Capital. “Our investment approach has consistently delivered across market cycles, and we look forward to leveraging our track record to offer investors a differentiated source of risk-adjusted returns in today’s evolving rate environment.”

Fitch Ratings projects growth in the Global Sukuk market in 2025, considered to be driven by rising funding needs, diversified asset allocation strategies, growing investor demand, and supportive regulatory reforms. The ASB Global Sukuk Fund is now open to institutional investors, family offices, financial institutions, insurers, and high-net-worth individuals investors seeking differentiated and diversified fixed-income exposure.

ASB Capital is committed to providing innovative investment solutions to meet the evolving needs of institutional and individual investors. By focusing on sustainability and long-term growth, the firm aims to support the region’s growing appetite for ethical investment strategies that align with global financial trends.

For further details, visit https://asbc.com/.

About ASB Capital Limited

ASB Capital Limited is a purpose-driven asset management firm dedicated to providing bespoke wealth solutions for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs), family offices, corporations, and institutional clients. With a foundation rooted in Al Salam Bank’s legacy, ASB Capital offers a range of services across public and private markets, investment banking, and placement services. Licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the firm is committed to delivering performance-driven financial solutions that drive sustainable growth and create long-term value.

About Arqaam Capital:

Arqaam Capital is a financial services firm specializing in emerging and frontier markets. Offering a comprehensive suite of services—including Sales & Trading, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Research, Wealth Management, Principal Finance, and Digital Services—Arqaam Capital serves over 1,500 institutional clients both global and regionally. The firm operates from offices in the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. For more information, visit www.arqaamcapital.com or please contact media@arqaamcapital.com

[1] ASB Capital Limited is regulated by the DFSA. This publication is not directed by ASB Capital Limited at any person who is not a Professional Client or Market Counterparty and is subject to the offering documents of the Fund in their entirety.