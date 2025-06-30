Saudia Cargo and China Cargo Airlines announced the signing of a landmark cooperation agreement, significantly bolstering air freight connectivity between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. This strategic partnership introduces additional routes across key trade lanes, reinforcing both companies' commitment to facilitating global commerce and supporting Saudi Arabia's ambitious transformation into a leading global logistics hub.

This agreement outlines several key strategic objectives. It aims to significantly increase cargo flight frequencies between Riyadh and Shanghai, alongside boosting connections to various European destinations. A major highlight is the launch of the first-ever direct cargo route between Riyadh and Budapest; a pivotal move designed to strengthen Saudi Arabia's ties with European commercial centres and pave the way for future expansion into African markets. Additionally, the partnership will deliver comprehensive cargo solutions to clients, encompassing advanced cold chain services and efficient road freight connectivity.

Loay Mashabi, CEO and Managing Director of Saudia Cargo, said: “This partnership with China Cargo Airlines is a pivotal moment for Saudia Cargo and a testament to our unwavering commitment to expanding our global reach and enhancing our service offerings. By strengthening our network between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, we are not only facilitating trade but also actively contributing to the Kingdom's vision of becoming a world-class logistics hub. The new Riyadh-Budapest route is particularly exciting, opening up new avenues for trade and connectivity.”

“This strategic partnership reflects both parties' shared commitment to innovation, enhancing customer satisfaction, and strengthening the efficiency of global supply chains. It also comes as an extension of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two parties earlier this year, within the framework of their shared vision for enhanced cooperation in the air cargo sector," added Mashabi.

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.

