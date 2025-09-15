Muscat: Oman Airports has announced the launch of a new direct air route connecting the Sultanate of Oman with the People’s Republic of China, starting November 30.

The route, operated in cooperation with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and the Chinese Embassy in Muscat, will be served by China Eastern Airlines.

Two weekly flights will connect Muscat International Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport on Sundays and Wednesdays, using Airbus A330-300 aircraft with 299 seats.

Ahmed bin Saeed Al Amri, CEO of Oman Airports, said the new service marks a strategic addition to the Sultanate’s growing network of international destinations.

He said that the direct route will boost tourism, strengthen investment opportunities, and enhance Oman’s position as a regional hub for aviation and logistics.

Li Bin, head of the China Eastern Airlines team, emphasized that the cooperation reflects the strong bilateral relations between Oman and China.

He added that the new flights will provide more convenient travel options for tourists and business travelers while opening new opportunities for trade and economic exchange.

The launch is part of Oman Airports’ broader efforts to expand international connectivity, support the Sultanate’s tourism development goals, attract foreign investment, and enhance cargo and logistics services.

