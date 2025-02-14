DOHA: Qatar Airways Cargo, the world’s leading air cargo carrier, has transported 2,800 tonnes of flowers, the equivalent of 42 million fresh-cut red roses from Kenya and South America during the season.

From Nairobi, the carrier transported almost 1,600 tonnes of red roses on its scheduled flights and charters. Additionally, from Bogota and Quito, it carried close to 1,200 tonnes to key markets including Amsterdam, Middle East, Asia and Australia.

In addition to its regular scheduled passenger-and-cargo flights, the cargo carrier operated nine (9) additional Boeing 777 charters from Nairobi and ten (10) additional charters from Quito in the last fortnight, to support the increased demand during this peak season.

Qatar Airways Cargo’s Chief Officer Cargo, Mark Drusch says: “Both Kenya and South America’s floriculture sectors are success stories that must be celebrated and supported. Both countries are well-known for producing incredibly beautiful cut roses of unparalleled quality. As the world’s leading air cargo carrier, we are proud to be able to play our part in sharing this great product with the world and supporting the local economies of Kenya and Bogota and Quito.”

“As part of our commitment to contribute to socio-economic development, Qatar Airways Cargo increased capacity by adding extra charter freighters to connect Kenya, Bogota and Quito’s floriculture sector to key markets and customers worldwide through our network of over 170 passenger and 60 freighter destinations. The additional charter flights are in addition to our scheduled passenger-and-cargo flights.

“February is a crucial month and important economic opportunity for the floriculture sector. Qatar Airways Cargo’s services are critical in helping reward the dedicated farm workers, farmers and entrepreneurs behind this blossoming agribusiness sector.” concludes Drusch.

The cargo carrier uses its state-of-the-art Boeing 777 freighter for its freighter and charter operations, the aircraft is a key enabler of on-time performance.

Through its innovative Fresh product, the carrier ensures a seamless cool chain for all flowers transported on its flights from origin ensuring they arrive fresh and on time.

