UAE-based leaders dominate with 47 leaders, followed by 21 in Saudi Arabia and 17 in Egypt.

DAMAC Properties’ Hussain Sajwani tops the ranking for the second year in arow.

11 billionaires feature on the list with a combined net worth of $39.4 billion.

Dubai: Forbes Middle East has revealed the third annual list of the region’s Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders, highlighting the developers and decision-makers transforming the region’s skylines and urban landscapes.

The ranking was compiled over several months and based on multiple criteria including years of experience, the value of completed and ongoing projects, company financials such as total assets and revenues (where available), and the size of landbanks and number of units held.

The UAE dominates this year’s list with 47 leaders of companies, followed by Saudi Arabia with 21 entries and Egypt with 17, demonstrating the continued concentration of real estate activity in these key markets. Claiming the top spot for the second year in row is Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties. Under his leadership, DAMAC has continued to expand its global partnerships, most recently introducing Chelsea Residences in collaboration with Chelsea Football Club.

He is followed by Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar Properties, with Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO of Aldar, in third place. All three of the top leaders are based in the UAE, reinforcing the country’s position as the leading real estate hub in the region.

The list includes 11 billionaires with a combined net worth of $39.4 billion, reinforcing the real estate sector as one of the region’s most powerful engines of wealth creation.

Strategic partnerships and branded developments are redefining the landscape. Among the year’s standout deals, Qatari Diar, led by Chairman Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiya (ranked 7th), signed a $29.7 billion agreement with Egypt’s New Urban Communities Authority to develop the Alam Al-Roum area on the Egyptian Mediterranean coast. Meanwhile, Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding (ranked 8th), launched Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City in early 2026, an $8 billion project spanning more than 10 million square meters.

The list features a broad spectrum of companies, from legacy institutions to ambitious newcomers. Egypt’s Madinet Masr for Housing & Development, led by President and CEO Abdallah Sallam, is the oldest developer listed, having been established in 1959. At the other end of the spectrum, the UAE’s ONE Development, led by Founder and Chairman Ali Al Gebely, is the youngest listee, founded in 2023.

To continue the conversation on the future of real estate, Forbes Middle East will host the second edition of the flagship ‘Building The Future Summit’ in Abu Dhabi on June 23–24, 2026.

Top 10 Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders In The Middle East 2026

1 | Hussain Sajwani

Founder & Chairman, DAMAC Properties

Country: UAE

Established: 2002

2 | Mohamed Alabbar

Founder & Managing Director, Emaar Properties

Country: UAE

Established: 1997

3 | Talal Al Dhiyebi

Group CEO, Aldar

Country: UAE

Established: 2005

4 | Hesham Talaat Moustafa

CEO & Managing Director, Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG Holding)

Country: Egypt

Established: 1970

5 | Hesham Al Qassim

CEO, Wasl Asset Management Group

Country: UAE

Established: 2008

6 | Khalid Al Malik

CEO, Dubai Holding Real Estate

Country: UAE

Established: 2002

7 | Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiya

Chairman, Qatari Diar

Country: Qatar

Established: 2005

8 | Muhammad BinGhatti

Chairman, Binghatti Holding

Country: UAE

Established: 2008

9 | PNC Menon

Founder, Sobha Group

Country: UAE

Established: 1976

10 | Bill O'Regan

Group CEO, Modon Holding

Country: UAE

Established: 2005

Click here to view the complete list of The Middle East’s Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders 2026.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: Basma Aly Sadek: basma@forbesmiddleeast.com