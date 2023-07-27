Dubai, UAE – Footprint Real Estate, part of the parent company FP Global and a leading real estate agency based in Dubai, recently concluded its highly anticipated Roadshow in Singapore, Birmingham, Amsterdam and Jakarta on the 29th and 30th of July. The event proved to be a resounding success, capturing the attention of European investors and businesses seeking to explore the vibrant real estate landscape of Dubai.

European investors expressed preference for off-plan properties with high rental yields, ranging from 5-13%.

Most were interested in residential properties for investment purposes.

Attendees were under the impression that Dubai was a lucrative market with high potential for capital appreciation.

Prospective clients included business owners, professionals, and individuals looking for investment opportunities.

One of the key highlights of this Property Roadshow in was Footprint Real Estate's ability to highlight the affordable investment options available in Dubai, ultimately debunking the notion that Dubai was out of reach for small ticket investors.

Over the course of the two-day event, a diverse range of professionals and industries were represented among the attendees. The wide age range of the audience reflects the broad appeal and relevance of Dubai's real estate market.

Muhammad Ather Khawaja, CEO of Footprint Real Estate, said, "Footprint Real Estate is thrilled to have received such an enthusiastic response from the attendees of our Roadshow in Europe. We are excited to assist prospective European investors and businesses in exploring the abundant opportunities that Dubai's real estate market has to offer. Our team is well-equipped to guide them through every step of the investment process, ensuring their seamless transition to Dubai.

We are expanding our footprints globally with upcoming international roadshow events in UK, Asia (Singapore and Jakarta), and Europe in August 2023."

Impressively, a significant percentage of the participants expressed a keen interest in long-term investments in Dubai's real estate market. These astute individuals understood that Dubai's reputable developers, such as Emaar, DAMAC, Sobha, Nakheel, Danube and others offer higher returns on investment, vibrant communities, and a desirable lifestyle.

Notably, the preference among the interested investors was for off-plan properties due to their higher capital appreciation. The attendees also displayed a preference for asset management, indicating a desire for long-term investments rather than short-term holiday homes.

Footprint Real Estate further established its credibility and rapport with the audience by providing comprehensive information on the necessary documentation and regulations involved in investing in Dubai. The agency catered to the mindset of investors who wished to purchase plots and build their own structures or factories, catering to their preference for customization and control.

The positive response from the attendees was evident, as a number of individuals expressed a desire to participate in the Footprint Real Estate Referral Program, signifying their trust in the agency's expertise and commitment to facilitating successful investments.

The success of the Footprint Real Estate Roadshow in Europe serves as a testament to the growing interest and confidence among European investors and businesses in Dubai's thriving real estate sector. As Dubai continues to solidify its position as a global hub for investment, Footprint Real Estate remains committed to providing unparalleled service and expertise to help investors achieve their goals.

About Footprint Real Estate

Footprint Real Estate, part of the parent company FP Global, is a leading real estate agency based in Dubai. With a decade's experience in the UAE Real Estate market, Footprint Real Estate is an acclaimed, award-winning firm. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved. We have been recognized as a top broker in Dubai and have made premium collaborations with leading developers such as Emaar, Nakheel, DAMAC, and SOBHA.

