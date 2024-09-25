The leading food tech brand continues to be a key factor behind every restaurant’s success by offering a free hardware kit and access to its Foodics Pay solution for restaurants that newly sign up with Foodics to boost operational efficiency and thrive in a competitive F&B market.

Dubai, UAE – Foodics, an award-winning restaurant and payment technology company continues to revolutionize every aspect of restaurant management with its cloud-based all-in-one Restaurant Management System (RMS) and Point of Sale solution (POS), making it a key factor behind every restaurant’s success. To further support F&B businesses in the UAE, the leading company is offering a free hardware kit to optimize restaurant operations along with free access to its payment solution ‘Foodics Pay’. The offer is valid for restaurants that newly sign-up with Foodics and is worth more than AED 3700 in value.

The complimentary hardware kit includes essential tools for modern and smarter restaurant management including an iPad for quick order management, iPad Holder, a Cashier Drawer and a Printer for automatic receipt and order printing. Additionally, Foodics is also offering restaurant owners free access to its payment solution ‘Foodics Pay’ which will help streamline payment operations by giving customers a fast and secure checkout experience and is aimed at providing an efficient system for restaurants and F&B businesses to enable better customer experiences. This initiative reflects Foodics’ commitment to empowering F&B businesses with the essential tools and technology they need to thrive in a competitive F&B market.

“At Foodics, we understand the challenges restaurants face in today’s competitive F&B market. Our mission is to empower these businesses with the tools and support needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving market. By equipping restaurants with tech tools and solutions, we aim to pave the way for their continued growth and strive to be the secret ingredient behind their success. As part of our commitment, we are also offering an exclusive opportunity for restaurants to avail a free hardware kit to enhance and elevate their operations.”, comments Ahmad AlZaini, CEO and co-founder of Foodics.

Foodics’ product ecosystem extends far beyond its traditional cloud-based Restaurant Management System (RMS) and Point of Sale system (POS). It provides an all-inclusive ecosystem that streamlines restaurant operations and improves efficiency with products that address every aspect or need of a restaurant business. This includes Foodics Accounting, Foodics Pay, Foodics Online, Kitchen Display Screen (KDS), Customer Display Screen (CDS), self-ordering Kiosk and Foodics Marketplace.

Foodics Accounting simplifies financial management for restaurants with its smart accounting and financial management solution. Foodics Pay is a payment solution to streamline payment operations by giving customers a fast and secure checkout experience. Foodics Online offers a commission-free online ordering platform for restaurants to manage orders through their own websites. Foodics’ Kitchen Display Screen streamlines kitchen operations for faster and efficient meal preparation while the Foodics’ Customer Display Screen brings a seamless order experience for customers. Foodics Kiosk offers a self-ordering and self-checkout solution while Foodics Marketplace is a platform that collaborates with over 100+ third-party apps for direct integration and enhances the restaurant’s capabilities with advanced tools.

Additionally, restaurants can experience the convenience of remote access through the Foodics Console, which enables management from a single dashboard. This allows restaurant owners to monitor and control operations in real-time at their convenience, ensuring that all aspects of restaurant management are accessible and manageable with just a few clicks, providing unparalleled flexibility and efficiency.

Operating across 35 countries and serving over 30,000 F&B outlets, Foodics provides innovative hardware and software technology tools and is a leading force in streamlining restaurant operations. In the UAE alone, approximately 1850 restaurants rely on Foodics services, with over 60% of these establishments having been loyal customers for more than two years.

By bringing efficiency and convenience for restaurants and F&B businesses, Foodics continues to transform the F&B industry in the Middle East by enhancing every stage of the dining experience. To discover more about Foodics and its services, please visit https://www.foodics.com/.

About Foodics

Founded in 2014, Foodics is the leading restaurant operations and payment tech in the MENA region, powering the operations of more than 30,000 restaurants with an all-in-one software and hardware ecosystem to manage. The Saudi-born company offers cloud-based all-in-one Restaurant Management System (RMS), Point of Sale solution (POS) and payment systems that are developed in-house with hands-on industry intel and caters to F&B establishments. Foodics offers various tools and solutions including Foodics Online, Foodics Pay, Foodics Marketplace, and Foodics Accounting, equipping restaurateurs with innovative technology tools to establish resilience, foster customer connections and sustain growth.

Website: https://www.foodics.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foodicsuae/

Email: international@foodics.com

For press enquiries, please contact:

Zainab Imichi

zainab@popcomms.ae

Anugraha Emy

anugraha@popcomms.ae