Taking place from December 2-4 on the outdoors garden level of Abu Dhabi’s favourite community mall, Mall Manager promises something for all the family

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Deerfields Mall, Abu Dhabi’s popular go-to destination for all things retail, dining, and entertainment, is celebrating the 51st UAE National Day with an array of traditional activities and mouth-watering Emirati cuisine for residents and visitors to enjoy from December 2-4 between 4pm and 9pm.

Outdoors on the garden level, Deerfields Mall will honour the nation’s heritage and bring the community together through an old-fashioned Majlis setup with Arabic cooking stations serving Lugaimat, Emirati dates, and Arabian coffee. Mall-goers will also be treated to a live falcon display and photo opportunity, Ayala dancing, henna painting in collaboration with Jumasan Beauty Centre, and a cupcake workshop.

“UAE National Day is one of the highlights of our yearly calendar of events across the country,” said Nabil Essakouti, General Manager at Deerfields Mall. “We recognise its significance and always aim to honour and celebrate traditions as much as we can. This year is no different – we’re excited to welcome everyone to the mall to experience the heritage and culture of the UAE alongside us. We cannot wait to share all of our activities with everyone; there is something for all the family.”

Deerfields Mall is also giving visitors the chance to win a luxury Volkswagen in honour of the newly expanded Restaurant Walk when they spend Dh100 in any of the dining outlets, including Café Otantik, Chilis, La Brioche, India Palace Restaurant, Shakespeare & Co, Off the Hook, Bursa, Kebab Evi, Café Be.K, Pizza Hut, Tres Bien Restaurant & Café, and Emerald Grill.

For a full schedule of UAE National Day events and timings, as well as existing initiatives –such as the Manbat Farmer’s Market taking place every Friday and Saturday until December 4; and Fit Fest from December 9-11 – mall visitors can visit www.deerfieldsmall.com.

