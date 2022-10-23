Mumbai, India: flynas, the Saudi carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced the inauguration of operating direct flights from Riyadh and Dammam to Mumbai, making the largest city in India to be the 5th destination for flynas in the country.

Mumbai will now join Delhi, Lucknow, Calicut, and Hyderabad on the growing destinations list of flynas as the company continues growing in India, the second most populous country in the world.

Daily direct flynas flights connecting Riyadh with Mumbai started departing from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh back and forth as of October 20. Meanwhile, flynas flights from King Fahad International airport in Dammam will start on December 2022.

"Most of flynas’ aircraft are the brand new Airbus A320neo which have the most efficient and environmentally friendly engines and the largest seat pitch of all low-cost carriers between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India; this expansion is part of our long-term plan to become the No 1 airline between the Kingdom and India and to serve more direct routes," Stefan Magiera, flynas Chief Commercial Officer, said in a press conference held Wednesday in Mumbai on the occasion of launching the new direct route to the financial and commercial center of India, in addition to opening a new office in Mumbai.

"More growth to be expected, with more destinations in India and more routes. We will also offer connectivity within the Kingdom, where our passengers can continue their flights on our planes to Jeddah or Medina," he added.

Growing in the Indian market comes in line with flynas' expansion strategy and its plan launched at the beginning of the year under the slogan "We Connect the World to the Kingdom" after the growth achieved by the company in all its operations during the first half of 2022.

flynas succeeded in scaling up its fleet to 38 aircraft in June 2022 compared to 25 aircraft in January 2021, an increase of 52%. Meanwhile, the number of passengers on its flights increased to about 4 million during the first half of 2022, up from about 1.8 million in the same period last year, an increase of nearly 120%.

The Saudi carrier connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations, and since its establishment in 2007, it has transported more than 60 million passengers.

Recently, flynas won the Skytrax International Award as the best Low-cost Airline in the Middle East in 2022 for the fifth time in a row after winning it in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021. It is awarded after an assessment that extends for several months and includes more than 100 countries by conducting the largest survey of its kind to measure travellers’ satisfaction in the world annually.

flynas also achieved the highest ranking in the Official Airline Rating by the non-profit organization APEX, one of the most significant international airline associations. With 600 airlines of various categories included worldwide, flynas came in the 4-star low-cost carrier category, the highest category of low-cost airline worldwide. In 2022, it was also ranked as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East by the World Travel Awards for the seventh consecutive year.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the 24/7 call center (920001234), or travel agents.

