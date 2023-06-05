Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia : flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, has celebrated starting its direct flights from Dammam to Istanbul, and the Albanian capital of Tirana, in the latest additions to its ever-expanding international routes and destinations network.

Two inaugural ceremonies were held last weekend at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, they were attended by representatives from flynas and Dammam Airports Company.

On Thursday, June 1st, the first flight to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport departed from King Fahd International Airport, inaugurating the 3-weekly-flights service to operate on Saturday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Friday, June 2nd, the Dammam-Tirana direct route was inaugurated with the maiden flight departing from King Fahd International Airport to launch the 3-weekly-flights service that will operate on Friday, Sunday, and Wednesday.

Both Istanbul and Tirana are served with flynas direct flights from other airports in the Kingdom, and adding direct routes from Dammam will offer more affordable travel options to flynas guests across the Kingdom willing to fly to these destinations.

As of this June, flynas is adding 10 new destinations and routes in Asia and Europe during the 2023 summer season bringing the total summer destinations to 20, as the Saudi carrier keeps expanding its ever-growing international network.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations, through its fleet of 48 aircraft, with more than 1500 weekly flights, and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007.

