Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: flynas, the official air carrier of Al-Hilal Saudi Club, announced the arrival of its A320neo aircraft featuring Al-Hilal’s identity and signature blue colors at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday, October 30. This milestone makes Al-Hilal the first football club in Saudi Arabia and the entire Middle East to have a dedicated aircraft fully adorned with its own visual identity, under the official carrier partnership with flynas.

This strategic partnership underscores flynas’ commitment to supporting the sports, tourism, and economic sectors in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a leading global destination for major sporting events and competitions. The collaboration also highlights the continuous growth of the sports industry in the Kingdom and the integration between the aviation and sports sectors.

The Al-Hilal team’s first flight aboard its branded aircraft will depart from Riyadh to Doha on Sunday, November 2.

When not operating for Al-Hilal’s official travel, the aircraft will join flynas’ domestic and international network, offering passengers a unique travel experience that combines the excitement of sports with the comfort and style of flynas.