Jeddah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing low-cost airline, has unveiled a newly designed cabin crew uniform which debuted across its four operational bases during Eid Al Fitr.

Representing flyadeal’s continued evolution as a modern Saudi airline, combining style, inclusivity and practicality, the new-look reflects the airline’s youthful and vibrant identity – from flyadeal’s signature ‘equal sign’ logo subtly woven into the design, to the flexible comfort offered to crew.

Designed with both cultural considerations and practicality in mind, the uniform respects traditional modesty preferences. Crew have flexible styling options, allowing personalisation within brand guidelines to suit them in a working environment, both in the air and on the ground.

A distinctive feature is the necktie, scarf and hijab, decoratively complementing flyadeal’s logo and core purple brand colours. This subtle design element reinforces the airline’s philosophy of equality in travel, also serving to distinguish levels of seniority among crew, now totalling over 700.

A collaborative effort between flyadeal’s inhouse design team and Saudi company Al-Harithy Tailoring, the refined design, look and feel also involved the crew department for feedback along the journey from creation to execution.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our new cabin crew uniform is a natural evolution of flyadeal’s identity as a modern, inclusive and proud Saudi airline.

“As we rolled out the new uniform on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr from our bases in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Madinah, it was a great moment for our crew to celebrate and have both a feel and greater sense of confidence presenting themselves as frontline flyadeal ambassadors.”

Tanya Appleyard, flyadeal Inflight Advisor, explained that the company went through various concepts to refresh the uniforms, engaging cabin crew for feedback along the way before going into production.

“This was important to ensure our crew had the buy-in and feeling of being part of the process of this exciting new chapter in flyadeal’s journey that has also involved a local company brought onboard for production of the uniforms,” she said.

“Female uniforms prominently feature purple with crew opting for three-quarter or long-sleeved blouses. Male crew incorporate refined purple accents through vest linings, pocket seams and jacket lapel buttonhole stitching, ensuring strong brand visibility across the cabin. They may choose between long- and short-sleeved shirts.”

Ghizlane Rabii, flyadeal Senior Cabin Crew Services Manager, added: “As cabin crew are the face of flyadeal, wearing a uniform that reflects our personality and values makes a real difference. The new design is comfortable, practical and proudly represents our culture. We especially appreciate the flexibility in styling, which allows the crew community to feel confident and at ease on every flight while maintaining a strong and consistent brand presence.”

flyadeal has rapidly developed into the Middle East’s fastest growing airline operating a young fleet of 45 aircraft from bases in Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah and Dammam to more than 40 seasonal and year-round destinations across Saudi Arabia, and in the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and South Asia. By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to more than double its network and fleet to over 100 destinations and aircraft respectively.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a country where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. As the Kingdom undergoes dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. flyadeal is the fastest growing airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

Since its inaugural flight in 2017, flyadeal has carried over 45 million passengers. And in a significant 2025 milestone, flyadeal flew more than 10 million passengers for the first time in a calendar year. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever aircraft order – 51 narrowbody jets comprising 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2027. In addition, flyadeal will venture into the long-haul market with its own dedicated widebody aircraft as the first of 10 Airbus A330neos ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025 are delivered next year. flyadeal’s robust expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

For more information, please contact:

Updesh Kapur

Corporate Communications Department

Email: updesh.kapur@flyadeal.com

www.flyadeal.com