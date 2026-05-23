Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo and Tweety joined Etihad Airways cabin crew at Zayed International Airport to surprise travelling families with memorable interactions, photo opportunities and special giveaways ahead of Eid Al Adha

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi joined forces with Etihad Airways to surprise travelling families and children at Zayed International Airport with a heartwarming character experience ahead of the busy Eid Al Adha and summer travel season.

As part of the special collaboration, beloved Warner Bros. characters including Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo and Tweety made a surprise appearance across the airport, creating memorable moments for guests as they prepared to Jet off for the holidays and summer break.

Families and children were welcomed with exciting meet-and-greet moments, photo opportunities and special giveaways from both Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways, adding an extra touch of joy and excitement to their airport journey.

The moment reflects the shared commitment of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways to creating exceptional family experiences that go beyond traditional entertainment and travel, delivering moments of happiness from the very beginning of the guest journey.

The collaboration also comes as Etihad Airways prepares for the high-demand Eid Al Adha and summer travel period, reinforcing its focus on enhancing guest experiences and creating memorable journeys for families travelling through Abu Dhabi.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi continues to offer guests immersive family entertainment experiences inspired by some of the world’s most iconic characters and stories, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global leisure and entertainment destination.

About Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi:

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi is an incredibly immersive indoor theme park, promising unforgettable experiences for the whole family. Across six lands, the Park brings to life fan-favorite DC Super Heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside beloved Animation characters like Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones. There’s no shortage of fun-filled adventures to be had at Warner Bros. World, with 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment shows for guests to enjoy. Located steps away from the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Theme Park, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel, The WB Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November 2021.

Since its opening in 2018, Warner Bros. World has won over 26 prestigious industry awards. In 2021, the park was named Best Theme Park in the Middle East by the International Travel Awards and the Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction by the World Travel Awards among others. Most recently in 2022, the park was granted the MENA Stevie Awards, What’s On Awards, International Travel Awards, Stevie Awards, World Travel Awards, THEA TEA Awards and Arabian Best of Best Awards among others.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE), a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based Warner Bros.’ iconic characters, stories, and brands. The Park is managed and operated by Farah Experiences, the leading operator of world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

JUSTICE LEAGUE and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics., THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., THE JETSONS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., TOM AND JERRY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co., LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., WARNER BROS. WORLD, WB SHIELD © & ™ WBEI. (s23)

For more information, please visit: WBWORLD.COM

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

Media Contacts:

Miral Destinations

Rabie Riman

Head of PR

rriman@miral.ae

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae