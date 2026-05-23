A team of over 300 employees powers an integrated production and distribution operation built entirely within the UAE

Ajman, UAE: As the UAE deepens its commitment to food security and supply chain resilience, Dolphin Bakery has established itself as a critical domestic production partner, operating a fully integrated, UAE-based bakery supply chain that delivers 165 fresh products to over 3,000 retailers across Dubai and the Northern Emirates each day.

With no reliance on imported finished goods and a distribution infrastructure of over 80 vehicles operating out of its Ajman facility, the company has evolved as a scalable, locally anchored model for essential food supply in the region.

The UAE's National Food Security Strategy has consistently prioritized reducing dependence on imported food categories. Dolphin Bakery's operational model directly addresses this imperative: every product is manufactured domestically, distributed through a proprietary logistics network and reaches the retail shelf within hours of production. At a time when global supply chain disruptions continue to expose the vulnerabilities of import-dependent food systems, this domestic integration carries strategic significance well beyond the bakery sector.

"The UAE's food security agenda demands that local producers operate at a level of scale, reliability, and consistency that can genuinely substitute for imports," said Navas P, Managing Director of Dolphin Bakery. "That is the standard we have built this business to meet. Our supply chain is entirely within the UAE - from raw material sourcing to production to last-mile delivery. Our retailers and their customers are assured because the entire operation runs here, on the ground, every single day."

Dolphin Bakery's 165-product portfolio is also designed to serve the UAE's multicultural population with precision, offering specialty baked goods tailored to South Asian, African, and Filipino communities alongside mainstream staples. This breadth of culturally relevant product development, combined with the operational capacity to deliver at scale, has made the company a supply partner of choice for a retailer base that spans neighborhood groceries, hypermarkets, hotel chains, and institutional cafeterias.

"Managing a supply chain of this complexity within a single country is a deliberate strategic choice," said Iqbal, Operations Director at Dolphin Bakery. "Our fleet of over 80 vehicles, coordinated daily across four Emirates, gives us the kind of distribution reach that most regional producers outsource entirely. Keeping that capability in-house means we control quality, speed, and reliability end to end and that is what our retail partners depend on."

Looking ahead, Dolphin Bakery is accelerating investment in operational technology and institutional partnerships to further extend its distribution reach, reinforcing its role as a foundational supplier within the UAE's domestic food production ecosystem.

About Dolphin Bakery

Established in the UAE in 2019, Dolphin Bakery is a fully integrated commercial bakery serving the nation's multicultural population with fresh, affordable, and reliable baked goods. The company supplies over 3,000 clients - from neighborhood groceries and cafeterias to luxury hotels and hypermarkets - with a portfolio of more than 165 products. Supported by over 300 employees and a proprietary distribution fleet of 80+ vehicles, Dolphin Bakery delivers daily across Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and the Northern Emirates. All products are produced locally under the supervision of skilled chefs and baking industry experts, combining operational scale with consistent quality.

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For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Thomas Jacob

Director — Media & Growth

Katalyst Consultancy

Email:thomasj@katalyst.ae

Navas P

Managing Director, Dolphin Bakery

Email:info@dolphinbakes.com