Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH) has announced the launch of an interactive stand dedicated to its “MyHassad” program at Marassi Galleria Mall from 21 to 23 May. This initiative aims to strengthen direct communication with customers and the public, showcasing the exceptional benefits of MyHassad, one of the most innovative Islamic savings products.

The stand reflects KFH – Bahrain’s commitment to providing engaging banking experiences that bring its services and products closer to all segments of society. Visitors can learn about the advantages of the MyHassad account, how to enter the draws, and how to easily open a new account through available deposit channels.

Customers who open a new account or increase their balance during the event while maintaining their deposit amount will have the opportunity to participate in interactive activities and win instant cash prizes. All eligible deposits will also be automatically entered into upcoming MyHassad draws. The program includes the May grand prize of BD 101,000 for one winner, monthly prizes of BD 300 awarded to 75 winners, and Eid prizes of BD 100 for 305 winners. Additionally, the highly anticipated Dream prize of BD 1.1 million, the largest individual monthly cash prize in Bahrain, is scheduled for the July draw, exemplifying the bank’s dedication to offering rewarding savings opportunities for its customers.

This event underscores KFH – Bahrain’s commitment to promoting a savings culture through innovative on-the-ground initiatives that combine financial awareness with direct engagement, reinforcing MyHassad’s status as one of the most distinguished savings schemes in the Kingdom.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohamed Zakout, Deputy Group CEO of Retail Banking at KFH – Bahrain, stated, “At KFH – Bahrain, we are keen to enhance our direct communication with customers through quality initiatives that allow them to learn about the advantages of our banking products and services firsthand. Hosting the MyHassad stand at Marassi Galleria is part of this strategy, aimed at enriching the customer experience and promoting a modern, innovative savings culture.”

He added, “MyHassad continues to establish itself as a leading savings program in Bahrain by offering real opportunities to win and exceptional prizes throughout the year. Through this event, we look forward to welcoming visitors and customers, highlighting its numerous benefits, and encouraging them to participate in the May draws.”

MyHassad provides multiple chances to win valuable cash prizes annually within a comprehensive banking system that combines flexibility, ease of use, and an advanced digital experience. Accounts can be opened or topped up effortlessly via the KFH mobile app, the online banking platform, or by visiting a branch.

For more information about KFH – Bahrain’s offers and services, please visit the bank’s website www.bh.kfh.com or follow us on Instagram @kfh.bahrain, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.