Neom, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing low-cost airline, has launched scheduled flights from Riyadh to the northwestern region of Neom.

The four-times-a-week service connecting the Saudi capital with Neom Bay Airport primarily serves commuter and worker traffic in the Kingdom’s network of mega infrastructure projects in Tabuk Province.

The route is flyadeal’s second to Neom, already served twice a week from Dammam in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

Opened in 2019, Neom Bay is the provincial state’s fourth airport. It is designed to facilitate travel to and from a region centred around tourism, sustainable living, manufacturing and logistics, which is at the cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify from an oil dependent economy.

Lloyd Misquitta, flyadeal Acting Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The new Riyadh – Neom route underscores flyadeal’s commitment to create air corridors that support the government’s drive to build significant economic infrastructure across the Kingdom.

“Neom is a prime example of key development focus, at the centre of several giga projects in Saudi Arabia. The destination builds on flyadeal’s continued efforts to develop new routes and increase frequencies in our home market, now representing 70 per cent of the airline’s overall capacity.”

Both flyadeal’s Neom routes are operated with Airbus A320 family aircraft, each with 186 seats in an all-Economy Class configuration.

Tickets are on sale, bookable via flyadeal’s Mobile App, website www.flyadeal.com and through travel agents.

About flyadeal

flyadeal has rapidly developed into the Middle East’s fastest growing airline, operating a young fleet of 45 Airbus A320 family aircraft from bases in Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah and Dammam to more than 40 seasonal and year-round destinations across Saudi Arabia, and in the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and South Asia. By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to more than double its network and fleet to over 100 destinations and aircraft respectively.

For more information, please contact:

Updesh Kapur

Corporate Communications Department

Email: updesh.kapur@flyadeal.com

www.flyadeal.com