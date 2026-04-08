Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sanzen has officially commenced works on Sukoon, an AED 1.5 billion residential development in Sharjah comprising 859 villas and townhouses across four phases. The project introduces a different approach to residential design in the UAE, focusing on everyday wellbeing rather than occasional leisure.

The launch comes at a time when many regional developers are choosing to pause, reflecting Sanzen’s confidence in the UAE economy, the resilience of its real estate sector, and the strong buyer demand seen since launch.

Works officially began on 7 April 2026 following a signing ceremony held at Sanzen’s office in Festival Tower, Dubai Festival City, attended by senior leadership from both companies and more than 20 media representatives.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Abdulaziz Al Sanad, Chairman of Sanzen; Mr. Amro Saleh, CEO and Founder of Sanzen; Mr. Mohammad Obaid Alshaali, Chairman of PTC; and Mr. Hesham Mustafa, Project Manager at PTC.

Phase 1 of Sukoon has been awarded to PTC, a UAE-based company with more than five decades of experience, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership focused on delivering long-term value and high-quality developments in the UAE real estate market.

What is Sukoon?

Sukoon meaning calm or peace in Arabic is a residential community in Sharjah designed around a simple idea: residents of busy cities need to unwind every day, not just on weekends.

Instead of a central clubhouse, facilities are distributed across the entire community, ensuring every home is within walking distance of quiet spaces, gardens, wellness areas, or the lagoon.

A 3,000 sqm lagoon runs through the centre of the development, connecting all four phases and providing a natural setting for daily walks and relaxation.

What the Community Includes

The project is delivered across four phases:

Phase 1 (currently under construction): recovery pavilion, quiet rooms, breathing and mindfulness spaces, waterside pod, and outdoor stretch areas, all bookable via an app.

Phase 2: infrared sauna, nap pods, reflexology path, family lawn, and community dining areas.

Phase 3: cold plunge pools, padel and tennis courts, and outdoor fitness zones.

Phase 4: sound healing pavilion, sunset viewing point, and community gathering spaces.

The development also includes swimming pools, cycling tracks, children’s play areas, nurseries, mosques, retail outlets, and smart home technology across all units.

Self-Funded Model and Price Lock

Sanzen operates as a fully self-funded developer, allowing it to absorb fluctuations in material costs and supply chain pressures without passing them on to buyers. Sukoon prices are locked for a minimum of six months as a direct commitment to customers and partners.

Strong Demand and Market Confidence

Phase 1, consisting of 241 units, sold out completely on launch day. The company is targeting AED 3 billion in first-year sales, supported by strong interest from local and international investors.

Historically, investors entering the UAE market during global uncertainty have achieved strong returns, including approximately 80% following the 2008 financial crisis and up to 150% during the COVID-19 period.

Location and Handover

Sukoon is located in Sharjah with easy access to Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman. The project is expected to be completed and handed over in Q2 2029.

Statements

Amro Saleh, CEO and Founder of Sanzen, said:

“When others pause, we move forward. Sukoon reflects our confidence in the UAE economy and real estate sector. We are not simply building homes — we are creating a new benchmark for integrated living.”

Hesham Mustafa, Project Manager at PTC, added:

“We are progressing with full confidence despite regional challenges, supported by the strength of the UAE economy and our commitment to delivering high-quality execution and real value.”

About Sanzen

Sanzen is a UAE-based real estate developer focused on building residential communities that combine modern design, sustainability, and quality of life.

About PTC

PTC is a UAE-based company established in 1969, with over five decades of experience delivering projects across the UAE, including infrastructure and engineering works.