Saudi low-cost carrier focuses on greater convenience and flexibility

Jeddah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal has introduced a raft of customer experience enhancements focused on convenience and flexibility with highlights including 7kg free carry-on baggage on its most basic fare bundle, ‘fly’.

The value-added hand baggage incentive recognises the need for passengers who purchase the low-cost carrier’s most popular low fare packages, to take more essentials onboard when planning their travels.

The new benefit applies to all flyadeal domestic flights across Saudia Arabia and international services operated by the Kingdom’s fast-growing airline from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah.

In addition, flyadeal is relaunching other ancillary products to enhance customer awareness of its three tier fare bundle products – ‘fly, fly+ and flyMax. These include free date changes for ‘fly’ and fly+ bookings within two hours of making a reservation, and a small service fee for travel plan amendments up to 90 minutes before departure.

And for those passengers purchasing flyadeal’s highest tier flyMax fares, benefits include unlimted complimentary flight changes up to 90 minutes before departure, and full refund on cancellations up to three days before a flight.

Abdullah Adel Alahmadi, flyadeal Senior Ancillary and Loyalty Manager said: “These changes and awareness notifications are being implemented based on continuous consumer surveys and feedback on ways to improve the customer experience.

“By offering 7kg free carry-on on our most basic bundle, passengers can travel with confidence of being able to avail the lowest fares knowing they can carry more essentials onboard. We also realise passengers sometimes need greater understanding of our benefits being more flexible, helping them make decision-making much easier, and taking the stress out of travel planning.”

flyadeal operates scheduled flights to more than 30 domestic and international seasonal and year-round destinations in the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and South Asia with a modern fleet of 44 Airbus A320 family aircraft.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. flyadeal is the fastest growing airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. The airline has flown over 40 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2027. In addition, flyadeal will operate long-haul scheduled services from 2027 with the phased induction of 10 Airbus A330neo widebody aircraft ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025.

By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet more than double and network increase three-fold to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

