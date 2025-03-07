Salalah In Sultanate Of Oman Joins Summer Programme For First Time

Jeddah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal today announced its summer 2025 expansion programme with the return of five popular seasonal destinations and the introduction of Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman for the first time, effective 19 June 2025.

The Turkish hot spot of Trabzon will again be joined by Baku and Tbilisi, capital cities of Azerbaijan and Georgia respectively; the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El Sheikh; Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzogovina; alongwith Salalah in southern Oman.

Tickets are now on sale, bookable via flyadeal’s Mobile App, website www.flyadeal.com and through travel agents.

Saudi Arabia’s youngest and region’s fastest growing low-cost airline will operate a total of 13 routes across the six summer destinations from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam over a 10-week period during the holiday season.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “This time of the year is always anticipated as consumers and the travel trade are eager to see which destinations we will operate for the busy summer season. We’re therefore delighted to bring back some of our popular and customer favourite destinations in Turkey, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Bosnia & Herzogovina to our network.

“With Oman also joining, our expanded summer programme which is likely to grow even further with additional routes to be announced over the next few weeks, the seasonal network promises to be exciting and adventurous for holidaymakers planning a short or long break with friends and families especially during the school holidays.”

Salalah, in particular, is one of the region’s most popular summer retreats. Bordering the Indian Ocean, it is a unique place in the Arabian Peninsula. A mountain range with greenery and springs on the northern side and pristine white sand beaches in the southern part, Salalah is known for its annual Khareef monsoon season that typically runs from June to August transforming the desert terrain into a lush, green landscape with seasonal waterfalls. Salalah is also famous for its frankincense and traditional Omani handicrafts.

Operated by flyadeal’s modern fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft, the new services will boost the airline’s international presence from 7 to 13 seasonal and year-round destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and South Asia from its three bases in the Kingdom.

The airline’s year-round international network currently covers Amman (Jordan), Cairo and Sohag (Egypt), Istanbul (Turkey), Dubai International and Dubai World Central (UAE), and Karachi (Pakistan).

flyadeal’s 16-strong national network comprises Abha, Al Bahah, Al Hofuf, Bisha, Dammam, Gizan, Hail, Jeddah, Madinah, Najran, Neom, Riyadh, Qassim, Tabuk, Taif and Yanbu. Beginning 30 March 2025, domestic coverage will increase to include Al Jouf, Gurayat and Arar in Saudi Arabia’s northern provinces.

By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to triple its network and fleet to over 100 destinations served by more than 100 aircraft.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of 37 Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The airline has flown over 33 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

For more information, please contact:

Updesh Kapur

Corporate Communications Department

Email: updesh.kapur@flyadeal.com

www.flyadeal.com