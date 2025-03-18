Kuwait City: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, is thrilled to announce the relaunch of its direct flights between Kuwait and Sarajevo, offering travelers a seamless and affordable getaway to one of Europe’s most stunning destinations.

Starting March 27, the direct service will operate two flights a week, providing greater connectivity between Kuwait and Bosnia & Herzegovina, making it the perfect destination to explore in the upcoming Eid break. With the resumption of this route, Jazeera Airways continues its commitment to expanding travel opportunities for leisure passengers while offering budget-friendly fares and exceptional service.

Visa-Free Travel for Kuwaiti Nationals

For Kuwaiti travelers, Bosnia & Herzegovina offers visa-free entry, making travel to Sarajevo more accessible and hassle-free. This benefit, combined with Jazeera Airways' direct connectivity, affordable fares and convenient schedules, makes exploring Sarajevo and beyond easier than ever.

A Must-Visit Destination: Sarajevo and Beyond

Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia & Herzegovina, is a city rich in history, culture and natural beauty. Nestled among the breathtaking Dinaric Alps, Sarajevo blends Eastern and Western influences, offering travelers an unforgettable experience. From the charming old town of Baščaršija, with its bustling markets and Ottoman-era architecture, to the stunning landscapes of the surrounding mountains, Sarajevo is an ideal destination for nature lovers, history enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.

Beyond Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina offers picturesque towns such as Mostar, home to the iconic Stari Most bridge, and the tranquil beauty of the Una National Park. Whether it's exploring pristine rivers, indulging in traditional Bosnian cuisine, or experiencing the country’s warm hospitality, visitors are sure to be captivated by the charm of this hidden gem in Europe.

Krishnan Balakrishnan, Deputy CEO and CFO of Jazeera Airways said: “We are delighted to restart our direct flights to Sarajevo, a destination that holds immense appeal for Kuwaiti travelers. With visa-free entry, stunning landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, Sarajevo is an incredible destination, and we are excited to provide our passengers with an affordable and convenient way to explore it.”

To book tickets to Sarajevo and other destinations in the Jazeera network, passengers can visit the Jazeera Airways website - www.jazeeraairways.com, mobile app, or contact Jazeera’s call center at 177.​​​​​