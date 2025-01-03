Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is celebrating the new year with an exclusive promotion of up to 25 percent off on selected flights. With 2025 bringing in new adventures, savvy travellers are invited to take advantage of a limited-time flash promotion on bookings made for travel between 3 January 2025 and 31 May 2025*, making it easier than ever to book flights for the upcoming months on the enhanced winter schedule. Tickets are already on sale at www.wizzair.com and on the WIZZ app, available in Arabic, with fares starting as low as 199 AED*.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “As the flagbearer for ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are delighted to welcome in the new year with an exciting 25% promotion to must-visit destinations across our ever-expanding network. With holiday planning for family and friends already underway for this year, a plethora of unmissable experiences are waiting to be discovered throughout Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. We look forward to welcoming people of all ages on board for a well-deserved vacation soon.”

The selected flights include Abu Dhabi to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Astana (Kazakhstan), Athens (Greece) and Baku (Azerbaijan). The promotion also includes flights from the UAE capital to Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Chisinau (Moldova), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes for Abu Dhabi to Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sofia (Bulgaria), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania), Varna (Bulgaria), and Yerevan (Armenia).

The national airline has expanded the boundaries of WIZZ MultiPass, an innovative and unprecedented flight membership service that allows frequent travellers to fly to or from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while saving more. WIZZ MultiPass enables passengers to lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage, unaffected by seasonality, for an entire year. Travelers can save up to 40 percent on tickets to the most popular destinations by choosing the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can enjoy greater flexibility and a peace of mind with WIZZ Flex. This service allows passengers to change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 percent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

* This promotion applies only for bookings made on the WIZZ mobile app with the traveling period of 3 January 2025 to 31 May 2025. The promotion applies only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 224 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the Financial Year 2024, ending 31 March 2024. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top five safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2024, the “EMEA Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year” by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2024 and the "Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" in 2022-2023.