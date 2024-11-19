Jeddah, a rapidly growing city and an important economic hub in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, continues to modernize its infrastructure to meet the demands of its expanding population. Street lighting plays a critical role in enhancing public safety, reducing energy consumption, and supporting the city’s sustainability goals. As part of these efforts, the municipality has chosen to upgrade its street lighting system with smart technology that offers more efficient and responsive management.

Flashnet’s collaboration with Saudi Delta Group brings advanced technology to Jeddah’s street lighting network. This project involves the deployment of 5,700 inteliLIGHT® smart street lighting controllers, combining NEMA controllers for precise individual lamp control with FRCM controllers for advanced cabinet segment control. Segment control streamlines installations, reduces deployment time and offers efficient control across clusters of lamps, all from a central point. By balancing the granular control of NEMA with the cost-efficient scale of FRCM, the Jeddah project sets a new standard for smart city lighting solutions, ensuring enhanced energy savings, operational efficiency, and optimal urban lighting management

The system leverages LoRaWAN, a robust long-range communication technology, to provide real-time data and remote management capabilities for the street lighting system. LoRaWAN’s ability to cover large areas with minimal infrastructure is ideal for Jeddah’s expansive urban environment.

By using LoRaWAN technology, the city benefits from a low-power, wide-area network that is capable of providing real-time communication over long distances with minimal energy consumption. This makes it an ideal solution for smart city applications, ensuring cost-effective and reliable operation.

One of the standout features of the Jeddah project is the integration of solar-powered UPS systems that provide backup for the LoRaWAN private communication network and gateways. This ensures continuous operation of the street lighting control infrastructure, even in the event of power outages, maintaining reliable city lighting around the clock.

The inteliLIGHT® smart street lighting platform offers Jeddah’s municipality the ability to control individual streetlights, monitor their performance, and detect faults in real time. This results in optimized energy use, lower operational costs, and enhanced public safety. The system’s flexibility allows it to integrate smoothly with Jeddah’s existing infrastructure while offering scalability for future expansions.

“As we illuminate Jeddah, we’re doing more than just powering streetlights, we’re igniting possibilities. Every connection we make brings us closer to smarter cities and stronger communities, where technology works hand-in-hand with people to build a brighter future" says Alexandru Buzatu, Flashnet’s Chief Commercial Officer.

About Saudi Delta Group

Established in 1999, Saudi Delta Group (SDG) is a leading Riyadh-based, ISO certified and hundred percent Saudi owned group. The group has several companies providing services in diverse business areas, which include Telecommunications, Constructions, Lighting, Environment, Healthcare Applications, Media, Hospitality, Information Technology, Human Resources and Industrial manufacturing. (http://www.saudideltagroup.com)

About FLASHNET

FLASHNET is a fast-paced tech company that integrates the latest IT, energy and telecommunications technologies into hardware and software solutions, creating and implementing intelligent systems for smarter cities and better infrastructure. Founded in 2005, FLASHNET is a leader in intelligent utility management systems, with worldwide operations. (www.flashnet.ro)

About Lucy Group

Lucy Group is a diversified international group with operating businesses across three sectors: Lucy Electric, Lucy Controls and Lucy Real Estate. Since its origins in Oxford, over 200 years ago, the Group has grown and evolved. Lucy Group now employs over 1,500 employees across offices and factories in 10 regions and trades in over 70 countries. The Group’s annual revenues in 2021 were over £250 million. Further information can be found at www.lucygroup.com