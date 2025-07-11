Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has announced the launch of a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence (BScAI) program, to equip students with skills to succeed in one of the fastest growing industries in the global economy. Delivered through the School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology, the program aims to contribute to the national strategy to transform the UAE into a world-leader in AI.

Designed to meet the surging demand for skilled professionals in the fast-evolving tech landscape, the BScAI program blends a rigorous academic foundation with cutting-edge practical training. The curriculum begins with core principles in mathematics and computer science, then progresses into advanced AI domains such as machine learning, neural networks, and intelligent systems, empowering students with hands-on experience in computer vision, natural language processing, and autonomous decision-making. Beyond the technical skills, the program emphasizes critical soft skills and ethical leadership, integrating courses in communication, ethical AI, and entrepreneurship to produce graduates who are not just highly proficient AI specialists, but also responsible thinkers ready to address the societal, ethical, and business challenges of an AI-driven future

With a focus on building expertise and employability, the program allows students to choose from a wide range of elective courses in specialized areas such as speech recognition, digital vision, and multilingual AI, enabling them to explore and focus on their personal interests. As part of the program, students will complete a real-world internship and a final-year AI project, giving them valuable hands-on experience prior to graduation.

The program launch is set in the context of the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to position the UAE as a global leader in the field of AI. The BScAI will support the strategy by building a new generation of regional talent that is equipped to enter jobs enabled by AI, and to lead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Speaking about the opportunities for graduates of the BScAI, Dr. Tamer Mohamed, Chair of the Department of Computer Engineering and Computational Science, said, “We have built this program to empower students with the tools to shape the future. Whether they want to create new technologies, solve global challenges, or launch their own startups, this degree opens the door to endless possibilities.”

Dr. Sherif Moussa, Dean of the School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology, added, “This launch reflects our vision to provide education that’s not just relevant, but also transformative. As Dubai is rapidly becoming a global center for AI, we are proud to contribute to building professional capacity in this important economic sector. We look forward to our students leading the way in harnessing AI technology across industries in the UAE.”

The Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence is now open to applications for Fall 2025.

