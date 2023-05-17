Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Museum of the Future is a global hub for intellectual discussions, a magnet for visionaries and thoughtleaders, a playground for innovators, and a catalyst for change. Bringing to life the latest developments in science, technology, AI and robotics across key pillars including sustainability, health, wellbeing, mobility and space, the Museum of the Future unites local and international changemakers with the general public to create innovative solutions for a better tomorrow.

18 May marks International Museum Day, which celebrates the role of museums worldwide and highlights the creative aspirations and efforts of cultural spaces globally. The theme for the 2023 International Museum Day edition is Museums, Sustainability and Wellbeing and aims to shed light on the way museums support the Sustainable Development Goals, from educating visitors about climate change, to highlighting pathways to improved wellbeing, to fostering inclusivity.

Here are five compelling reasons why you should visit Museum of the Future this International Museums Day:

See awe-inspiring architecture: Museum of the Future stands as one of Dubai's most iconic landmarks. With a cutting-edge design, often recognised as one of the world's most beautiful buildings, the museum showcases an asymmetric curved shape, clad in steel and glass. As well as being aesthetically pleasing, the design brings to life Dubai's forward-thinking ethos, whilst the museum's exterior features inspiring Arabic calligraphy featuring quotes from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, adding a touch of artistry to the futuristic structure. Play your part in creating a better future: The Museum of the Future not only offers a platform to learn about innovative ideas but also encourages visitors to actively contribute to shaping a better tomorrow. Through its ‘Tomorrow Today’ exhibition, developed in collaboration with strategic partners from around the world, visitors can explore how today's innovations are addressing urgent global challenges. By understanding and supporting these transformative technologies, individuals can play their role in building a more sustainable and inclusive future. Disconnect to reconnect: Visitors to the museum will encounter extraordinary exhibits that bring to life the limitless possibilities of science and technology. As a "living museum," it invites guests to envision and explore potential futures. Those heading to Al Waha, are invited to explore a world that stimulates their senses in this deeply immersive oasis. Visitors embark on an intimate journey in an environment centered around health and wellbeing, where they can easily detach from technology. During their visit, guests can truly disconnect and meditate, reconnect with themselves and restore natural balance. Engage in interactive experiences: Visitors are invited to go beyond the present and embark on a journey into the realms of innovation. Everyone who steps foot into the museum will be immersed in a world of interactivity and innovation. Each floor of the museum is designed as an expansive, interactive multi-media experience, brought to life by expert storytellers, technologists, and visionary artists. Engage with groundbreaking technologies, participate in workshops, and attend talks by the greatest minds shaping our future. From space travel and climate change to health, wellness, and spirituality, the museum covers a broad range of thought-provoking topics. Inspire young minds: With education at its heart, the Museum of the Future recognises the importance of nurturing the next generation of innovators and visionaries. Within the dedicated space called ‘Future Heroes,’ children aged three to 10 can embark on an open-world experience designed to encourage exploration, play, and the development of future-proof skills. Through interactive activities that foster communication, collaboration, and creativity, young visitors can unleash their potential and gain insights into the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.

Celebrate International Museums Day at the Museum of the Future and discover a destination where ideas become reality, and where imagination knows no bounds. Gaze upon awe-inspiring architecture, marvel at the amazing displays, engage in interactive experiences, contribute to a better future, and inspire the young minds of tomorrow.

Visiting the Museum of the Future on International Museums Day is an opportunity to delve into the fascinating world of science, technology, and innovation. Tickets, can be booked through the official website, with complimentary entry for children under three, people of determination, and Emirati senior citizens. Advance bookings are recommended.

For more information on events and activities, please visit: https://museumofthefuture.ae/en

-Ends-

About Museum of the Future:

The Museum of the Future is the first museum of its kind. Built to transform the very perception of the future as we know it, the unique structure has become home to several immersive future environments that aim to position visitors in an empowering version of the future. Through distinctive themes, it elicits a world we thought we could only experience 50 years from now. Visitors become active participants in an expansive experience that taps into all five senses. By meaningfully merging aspects of science, technology and spirituality, MOTF inspires humanity to re-imagine the future and all its possibilities.

One of the most complex and ambitious projects ever executed, with an instantly iconic inimitable exterior. Rising 77 metres above the ground and comprising 1,024 unique stainless steel composite panels, the façade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy, displaying three quotes written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.