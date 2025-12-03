Kuwait: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gulf Bank’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’ with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the Bank’s Viability Rating (VR) at ‘bbb-’.

According to the recently published Fitch Ratings commentary, Fitch stated that: “Gulf Bank’s IDRs reflect potential support from the Kuwaiti authorities, as reflected in its Government Support Rating (GSR) of ‘a’. The Stable Outlook on Gulf Bank’s Long-Term IDR reflects that on the Kuwaiti sovereign rating.” Fitch also added in their commentary: “Gulf Bank’s Viability Rating reflects the Bank’s good domestic franchise, cautious risk approach, sound loan quality and capitalization, and stable funding.”

Fitch further noted: “Gulf Bank had a good market share of 6.1% of consolidated bank assets at the end of the third quarter of 2025, supported by a good brand.” In addition, Fitch highlighted the Bank’s stable operating environment, low Stage 3 loan ratios, high levels of provisioning, sound capitalization, and stable funding profile.

Commenting on Fitch’s credit rating announcement, Ms.Dalal Al-Dousari, Deputy General Manager of Investor Relations at Gulf Bank, said: “We are pleased with Fitch’s affirmation of our Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘A’ with a Stable Outlook. This affirmation reflects Gulf Bank’s strong domestic franchise, cautious risk approach, and the resilience of our asset quality and capitalization.”

Gulf Bank continues to be well recognized internationally for its creditworthiness and financial strength, with “A” ratings from all three major credit rating agencies. In addition to Fitch Ratings’ affirmation of Gulf Bank’s Long-Term IDR at ‘A’ with a Stable Outlook, the Bank holds a Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating of ‘A+’ with a ‘Stable’ Outlook from Capital Intelligence Ratings and a Long-Term Deposits Rating of ‘A3’ with a ‘Stable’ Outlook from Moody’s Investors Service.