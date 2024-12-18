Riyadh – The Best Places to Work certification program has proudly recognized First Milling Company, a leading organization in Saudi Arabia’s food sector, as the top mid-size company to work for in 2024. This achievement reflects the company’s dedication to creating a workplace culture that values innovation, employee engagement, and inspiring leadership.

First Milling Company has consistently prioritized its employees’ growth and well-being, implementing initiatives that promote professional development and personal fulfillment. The company’s leadership team has played a pivotal role in fostering an environment of trust, respect, and collaboration.

Noteworthy efforts include programs to develop emerging leaders, enhance work-life balance, and ensure open communication across all levels of the organization. These initiatives have cultivated a high-performing culture where employees take pride in their work and feel empowered to contribute to the company’s success.

This recognition underscores First Milling Company’s status as a model employer in the Kingdom, setting a benchmark for other mid-size organizations striving to attract and retain top talent.

