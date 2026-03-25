RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, a global non-profit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda, impact on humanity, extends its gratitude to the distinguished partners supporting FII PRIORITY Miami 2026, a central gathering shaping conversations around capital flows, innovation, and the future of global growth.

As part of the Institute’s global platform of regional summits, FII PRIORITY Miami serves as an essential touchpoint for leaders across finance, technology, policy, and industry. Now in its fourth edition, the Miami Summit brings together influential voices from across the Americas and beyond to explore how capital, policy, and innovation can drive resilience, growth, and opportunity in a rapidly changing world. The Institute is proud to host this edition in Miami, a strategic bridge between North and South America and a gateway to global markets.

FII Institute acknowledges the continued support of its Founding Partner, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, whose long-term commitment enables the Institute to advance its mission of driving impact on humanity. The Institute further recognizes its Vision Partners, the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, Aramco, and ADES Holding, for their active leadership in shaping meaningful engagement across sectors and regions.

The FII PRIORITY Miami Summit is proudly supported by its Summit Partners, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bombardier, and New Murabba.

In addition, the Institute values the contributions of its Strategic Partners, whose expertise and collaboration enrich the Summit’s dialogue and outcomes: Acwa, ALAT, Arabian Dyar, Barclays, Brookfield, Diriyah, EFG Hermes, Emaar, Expo 2030 Riyadh Company, Franklin Templeton, GFH, Guggenheim Investments, HSBC, HUMAIN, JD.com, KAFD, King Salman International Airport, Maaden, MARA, Minerva Foods, Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), NEOM, Premium Residency, Red Sea Global, Riyad Bank, Riyadh Air, ROSHN Group, Royal Commission for AlUla, SABIC, Sanabil Investments, Saudi Energy (SE), SMBC, SNB, SoftBank Vision Fund, Soudah Development, Standard Chartered, State Street, stc group, THIQAH, VCM, Visa, and Vision Invest. Their partnership reinforces the Institute’s efforts to catalyze investment, foster innovation, and promote sustainable solutions.

Together, these partners help advance impact-driven initiatives and cross-border collaboration, ensuring that FII Institute continues to illuminate pathways for sustainable growth and shared prosperity across the Americas and around the globe.

About FII Institute

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

For more information, please visit: https://fii-institute.org

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