Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Education For Employment (EFE), in partnership with Citi Foundation and Ras Al Khaimah Human Resources Department (RAK HR), has completed a fifth successful work readiness training program for young Emirati talent, as part of Citi Foundation’s Pathways to Progress program.

The newly graduated cadre of young Emirati engineers underwent two weeks of rigorous training designed to equip them with essential life skills needed to enter the UAE job market; with Ras Al Khaimah Human Resources Department working with private sector companies to offer internships as an opportunity to gain critical onsite experience.

His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Abdul Latif Khalifa, General Director of the of Human Resources Department, stressed the importance of such programs, as they contribute significantly in the enhancement of local youth talent, allowing job seekers to identify the essential employability skills needed in the workforce. His Excellency added: “We are aware of the importance of training and qualifying a new generation that has excelled in various fields, and we realize the pivotal role of such programs in investing in the potential of Emirati human resources and enhancing innovation-based knowledge.”

“The EFE Job Training and Placement Program, in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Human Resources Department, and supported by Citi Foundation through Pathways to Progress, was launched in 2018, and to date, we have graduated 128 Emiratis as they prepare to enter the workplace in what is becoming an increasingly competitive and demanding job market. Partnering with respected high-profile entities like Citi Foundation, opens a world of career opportunities for young Emirati talent,” said Dima Najim, Managing Director, EFE-UAE.

“The Citi-EFE partnership is playing a key role in supporting UAE youth talent by creating optimum conditions to help them go on to realize their full potential. Our collaboration, with the support of Ras Al Khaimah Human Resources Department, reflects Citi’s and EFE’s shared belief that by empowering resilience and providing the right skills and economic opportunities, young people can transform their lives and contribute to their community.,” said Elissar Farah Antonios, MENA Cluster Head and CEO of Citi UAE.

About Education For Employment (EFE):

Education For Employment (EFE) is the leading youth employment organization in the Middle East and North Africa with a mandate to transform the future for youth through the dignity of work. Since 2006, locally run EFE affiliates in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Palestine, Tunisia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, along with support hubs in the USA, Europe, and the UAE, have partnered to link over 100,000 youth with the world of work. The initiative has also supported more than 3,200 businesses by enabling access to the entry-level talent they need to grow Over 55% of EFE's graduates are young women, reflecting EFE's special focus on supporting women's entry into the workforce.

To learn more, please visit www.efe.org

About Citi Foundation:

Citi Foundation works to promote economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-income communities around the world. We invest in efforts that increase financial inclusion, catalyze job opportunities for youth, and reimagine approaches to building economically vibrant cities. Citi Foundation's "More than Philanthropy" approach leverages the enormous expertise of Citi and its people to fulfil our mission and drive thought leadership and innovation.

For more information, visit www.citifoundation.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Human Resources Department:

The Human Resources Department is one of the supporting departments of the governmental machinery of RAK Government. It supervises the human resources at the Government through applying the Human Resources Law along with its rules and regulations

The Human Resources Department was established in 1971 by the Amiri Decree number (3) issued by a decision from the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The Department then was named "Public Personnel Affairs Department", then it was changed to "Civil Service Department" by a decision from the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah in 2008, and later in 2013, the Department's name was changed to "Human Resources Department" as per the Human Resources Law issued by the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, visit http://www.hr.rak.ae and follow @HR_RAK

