Dubai – evision, the media and entertainment arm of e&, today announced a collaboration with FIFA+ to bring the channel to STARZ ON - its ad-supported streaming platform. Football fans can now immerse themselves in the world of FIFA+ with 24/7 free access to premium football content.

The FIFA+ channel brings historic matches from the iconic FIFA World Cup™, behind the scenes stories from the world’s greatest players and highlights from the world’s best teams making it the ultimate destination for football fans and sports entertainment enthusiasts alike.

Olivier Bramly, Chief Executive Officer, evision, said: "Football remains a cornerstone of sports consumption in the MENA region and the launch of the FIFA+ Channel on STARZ ON marks a significant step in our journey to redefine sports entertainment, we are not only enhancing the value proposition of STARZ ON but also fostering an unprecedented connection between football fans and the sport they love."

The FIFA+ channel goes beyond traditional sports broadcasting, offering a one-of-a-kind viewing experience with unique access to FIFA’s heritage, both on and off the pitch. By blending high-quality storytelling with behind-the-scenes insights, the channel enhances how audiences connect with the sport and its enduring legacy.

Sunil K. Joy, Head of Content, evision, said: “Streaming of sports content has always been a key pillar for STARZ ON, and the addition of FIFA+ to our line-up further strengthens the commitment to enhance our service with recognisable and relevant brands tailored to the local markets. Partnerships like this are pivotal in reshaping the landscape of Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) not just for our service but for the region as a whole."

Football enthusiasts can enjoy exclusive interviews, documentaries, and timeless match highlights from FIFA tournaments, including the prestigious FIFA World Cups™. The channel’s originals include full-length documentaries, docuseries and shorts, delivering global storytelling around the Men’s and Women’s game. These include “The Happiest Man in the World” (the genius, maverick, mentor and rebel that is Ronaldinho) and “Bravas de Juárez” (the inspiring sacrifices behind the dream of a Latin American women’s football team), among countless others.

With this diverse range of content, the channel appeals to a wide spectrum of football fans across MENA, from avid enthusiasts to casual viewers, catering primarily to adults aged 18-50, bridging generations and bringing the game closer to millions.

About evision, from e&life

Headquartered in Dubai, evision, the media & entertainment arm of e& group, stands as the largest industry player in the MENAP region, with more than 6 million users, including flagship entertainment services such as STARZ ON, STARZPLAY, eLife TV, Switch TV, Misr TV, Mobily TV and SHOQ TV.

As a pioneer in home entertainment in the region, evision provides cloud-based content and platform solutions and content management for IPTV, streaming, and mobile in all forms of entertainment across MENAP. With over 20 years of collaboration with major Hollywood studios, independent studios, and regional content suppliers, evision delivers over 600 TV channels and 20,000 hours of on-demand content across multiple languages.

evision owns and operates STARZ ON, a leading top-tier free streaming television service catering to the MENA audience, and hold a majority stake in STARZPLAY, a leading provider of subscription video-on-demand and streaming services in the MENA region, through the consortium led by evision with ADQ.

About FIFA+

FIFA+ is a global digital platform offering free access to full match replays of iconic FIFA™ tournaments including all FIFA World Cup[JP1] ™ events, highlights, exclusive documentaries, and archived football content. Launched in 2022, FIFA+ continues to expand, giving football fans worldwide unprecedented access to the sport.