Dubai, UAE: FIA President H.E Mohammed Ben Sulayem has met with Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić to strengthen cooperation between the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and Montenegro.

The meeting in Tivat yesterday provided an opportunity to discuss the FIA’s leadership across both motorsport and mobility, and to explore areas of collaboration aligned with Montenegro’s national priorities.

Motorsport and tourism were key topics of the meeting. The discussion touched on how the continued growth of Montenegro’s motorsport can help boost the economy, bring more visitors to Montenegro, and raise the country’s international profile, while ensuring events are run safely and sustainably.

Another key focus was Montenegro’s ambition to become a regional leader in road safety. President Mohammed Ben Sulayem shared how the FIA helps countries use data to better understand accidents, improve roads, and make driving safer.

This includes global tools like the FIA Road Safety Index (RSI), which helps track and measure progress using cutting-edge AI. Both leaders agreed that using data and new technology is essential to making real improvements for everyday road users.

The Prime Minister and President also spoke about the importance of keeping people safe online through the FIA’s United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) campaign. They highlighted the need to promote respect and protect users, especially young people and those involved in sport, from online abuse.

H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President said: “Montenegro is a country with clear ambition to lead in road safety. We are delighted to work with them to help bring that ambition to life by combining innovation, data, and collaboration.

“Together with the Auto-moto Association of Montenegro, we will work to deliver safer roads, more efficient mobility systems, and continued growth in motorsport, helping to build a future that is safer, more sustainable, and more connected for all.”

The FIA President has been in Montenegro to attend the FIA Region I Spring Meeting hosted in Budva by the Auto-moto Association of Montenegro.

Reaching its conclusion later today, the meeting brought together 102 FIA Member Clubs across Europe, the Middle East and Africa for three days of collaboration, innovation and knowledge sharing to advance safe and sustainable mobility for motorsport fans and road users.

About the FIA:

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.