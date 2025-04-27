Regional Expansion To Be Promoted At Arabian Travel Market In Dubai

Jeddah, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia – flyadeal is expanding its regional network this summer to cover Istanbul’s secondary airport Sabiha Gökçen and Alexandria, the airline’s fourth destination in Egypt.

Saudi Arabia’s fast growing low-cost airline will launch daily scheduled flights between Riyadh and Sabiha Gökçen International Airport located on the Asian side of Istanbul on May 29. These will complement flyadeal’s popular services from both the Saudi capital and Jeddah to the primary Istanbul Airport on the city’s European side.

Beginning June 2, the historical port city of Alexandria will be served four-times-a-week from Jeddah. With the addition of Alexandria, flyadeal strengthens operations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt – its largest international market – to 69 weekly frequencies covering Cairo, Sohag and seasonal flights to Sharm El Sheikh from Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam.

Tickets for the two new routes are now on sale, bookable via flyadeal’s Mobile App, website www.flyadeal.com and through travel agents with a price promise of competitive fares on all flights every day of the week.

The expansion will be among several company developments to be highlighted by flyadeal during Arabian Travel Market – the Middle East’s largest travel trade event – taking place in Dubai this week as the airline returns to the annual show with a dedicated exhibition stand.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “Sabiha Gökçen in Istanbul is a welcome addition to our network being a prime example of our commitment to provide our passengers with greater choices such as flying into one airport and out of another in the same city.

“Expanding into Alexandria builds on the strong commercial and cultural ties between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and especially with Jeddah being the gateway for Hajj and Umrah pilgrim travel to the Holy city of Madinah. The twin route expansion is part of our incredible growth drive through the induction of new routes and adding frequencies that give our customers more options of flights and destinations in popular and new markets.”

The contrast between both sides of Istanbul is strikingly evident – the European part is steeped in history with wonderful sights including the signature Blue Mosque and a lively atmosphere, while the Asian side enjoys a rich heritage, vibrant culture and diverse neighbourhoods. With dozens of ferries operating daily between east and west, Istanbul remains a firm favourite for visitors from around the world.

Alexandria, the Mediterranean coast’s largest city, is one of North Africa’s most popular tourist destinations given its beaches and famed landmarks dating back to the Greco Roman period.

Greenway added: “Over the next few days, Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen and Alexandria, together with our wide-ranging expansion plans during 2025 will be among the many areas of discussion during Arabian Travel Market that begins in Dubai on Monday. My team and I look forward to a thoroughly engaging few days with industry partners that promises to further elevate flyadeal on the regional stage.”

Since inception in 2017, flyadeal has been catapulted into the region’s fastest growing airline with a fleet of 38 Airbus A320 family aircraft serving over 30 seasonal and year-round destinations in Saudi Arabia, Middle East, Europe, North Africa and South Asia.

Aside from scheduled operations which represent the backbone of flyadeal’s business, the airline will expand its year-round dedicated Umrah pilgrim flights to destinations beyond the Middle East and central Asia over the next few months.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. The airline has flown over 35 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. In addition, flyadeal will operate long-haul scheduled services from 2027 with the phased induction of 10 Airbus A330neo widebody aircraft ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025.

By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

