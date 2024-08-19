FEG Returns to the UAE, Building on Success After Winning the Best DeFi Technology Award at Crypto Dubai Expo 2022

SmartDeFi removes the need for specialised developers, making investing in crypto more accessible than ever across the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: FEG (Feed Every Gorilla) has officially launched its groundbreaking SmartDeFi platform in the UAE, marking a significant milestone in the decentralised finance (DeFi) industry.

By allowing users to create their own cryptocurrency tokens without needing to involve specialised developers, the most daunting barrier to entry is removed, making the crypto space more accessible than ever before.



At the cutting edge of user-focused innovation, the SmartDeFi platform is not only easy to use but also provides a new layer of transparency an important consideration in what is often perceived as a complex industry. Attractive to both first-time crypto investors and established players, it offers a range of financial tools within a completely secure ecosystem, allowing users to generate passive income and grow their investment portfolios.

Dubai, with its visionary approach and unwavering commitment to embracing technologies that will drive future economic growth and diversification, has become the epicentre of cryptocurrency innovation. The FEG project was awarded a top DeFi accolade at the Crypto Dubai Expo in 2022 and, with a market cap of approximately $37 million (AED 135 million), the platform is forging the creation of a robust and trustworthy DeFi ecosystem.



"The UAE's forward-thinking stance on crypto makes it the perfect place for our latest venture," said Ste Cha, Head of Global Marketing at FEG. "I said we'd be back after we won the Best DeFi Technology Award at the Crypto Dubai Expo, and here we are. Dubai is where ambition meets opportunity, and we absolutely love the UAE. The government's openness and eagerness towards crypto have put the country at the top of everyone's list everyone wants to be in Dubai.

"What we’re bringing to the table is a platform that breaks down barriers allowing users to launch their own tokens in a simple, accessible way.”



The name FEG stands for Feed Every Gorilla, symbolising a community-focused ethos and aiming to ensure that everyone in its community prospers, and reflecting its commitment to inclusive and ethical financial practices.



In the UAE’s dynamic crypto landscape, FEG's SmartDeFi platform is not only innovating but is also levelling the playing field for investors of all types, providing more people with an opportunity to participate and benefit from this rapidly-growing sector.



As FEG expands its user base and presence in the critical UAE market, it remains dedicated to its core values of transparency, sustainability, and community engagement. The launch of SmartDeFi is set to make a lasting impact on the global DeFi scene, revolutionising the way people interact with digital finance.

About FEG:

FEG (Feed Every Gorilla) is a community-driven decentralized finance (DeFi) project focused on transparency, sustainability, and inclusivity, with a market cap of $37 million (AED 135 million). Launched in January 2021, FEG has consistently overcome challenges, growing stronger even in bear markets. Our free-to-use SmartDeFi™ Token Launchpad, now live on SmartDeFi.com after two rigorous audits, allows users to create tokens on Ethereum, BNB, and BASE Chains, with a single token supply across multiple chains.

SmartDeFi enables users to launch tokens without coding expertise, offering staking, liquidity pools, and yield farming opportunities. FEG Token stakers earn rewards from FEG Token volume and all projects launched from the SmartDeFi Token Launchpad, based on their staked chain.



With a dedicated community, FEG leads the DeFi space, committed to a positive global impact, especially in gorilla conservation. The deflationary FEG token drives transactions, staking, and liquidity protocols, increasing scarcity and value over time. This expansion will elevate our ecosystem to new heights. The future of DeFi is here, powered by FEG!



For more information, visit:

Website: FEG.io

Launchpad: SmartDefi.com

Telegram: t.me/FEGchat

X: x.com/FEGtoken

Media Contacts:

FEG PR Team

feg@sevenmedia.ae



Ahmad Khalloudi

ahmadkhalloudi@sevenmedia.ae

Evelyn Moussallem

evelynmoussallem@sevenmedia.ae

Mahir Melwani

mahirmelwani@sevenmedia.ae