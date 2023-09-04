Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:– FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, is showcasing its innovative suite of e-commerce solutions at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 at Riyadh Front from September 4 to 5, 2023. The FedEx e-commerce suite of solutions include services such as FedEx® Delivery Manager, which helps recipients customize their package delivery to fit around their busy schedules, and real-time tracking that delivers end-to-end visibility and peace of mind for consumers ordering online.

To support the future growth of e-commerce with a dual focus on meeting the needs of e-tailers and their end-consumers, FedEx hosted a session titled ‘Making logistics your competitive advantage to grow cross-border e-commerce’ at the Seamless E-Commerce University stage. The session highlighted the benefits of leveraging logistics to drive e-commerce growth across borders. FedEx shared best practices for SMEs, discussing the importance of optimized shipping strategies and the role of digital transformation in logistics.

The session emphasized that with the right logistics approach, businesses can not only meet but exceed customers’ expectations, leading to increased loyalty and sales.

FedEx is showcasing its e-commerce solutions at booth #AE30.

For more information on FedEx services in Saudi Arabia or to track a FedEx shipment, please visit fedex.com/sa.

-Ends-

About FedEx Express

FedEx Express is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed the delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.