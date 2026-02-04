Alefredo EdTech, a leading digital learning provider for international curricula, today announced the acquisition of Tutor House, a premier UK-based tutoring platform. This strategic move unites Alefredo’s vast library of digital content and exam resources (British, American, and IB education Systems) with Tutor House’s global network of over 30,000 qualified tutors, creating a powerful new learning ecosystem for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

The acquisition marks a pivotal step in Alefredo's evolution from a content provider to a complete, integrated learning platform. By merging a robust digital foundation with expert human instruction, the company is building a seamless educational journey, powered by adaptive AI, that supports students from initial study through to live tutoring and final assessment.

"This is about building the future of learning, not just making an acquisition" said Ahmad Al Saif, Founder and CEO of Alefredo EdTech. "We are bringing together two essential parts of education: our deep library of curriculum-specific content and Tutor House's exceptional curated network of human experts. AI will be the engine that connects them, creating a personalized and powerful platform for students across EMEA."

By combining Tutor House’s human-led tutoring infrastructure with Alefredo’s AI-powered curricular intelligence, the group is building a human-led, AI-enabled learning platform designed to scale across British, American, and International Baccalaureate systems. This acquisition also enables Alefredo to extend its existing digital learning resources to over four million students across the UK.

This acquisition will leverage Alefredo's existing strength in Middle Eastern markets and Tutor House's established UK presence to scale a new model of hybrid education. Alefredo gains immediate access to a mature tutoring network and the British curriculum market, while Tutor House's services will be expanded and enhanced by Alefredo's digital resources and technology for students in the UAE, KSA, and beyond.

About Alefredo EdTech

Founded in Jordan in 2020 by Ahmad Al Saif, and expanded to UAE through Sheraa.

Alefredo EdTech (https://www.alefredoedtech.com/) began as a marketplace for academic textbooks (https://alefredobooks.com/) and has grown into a comprehensive digital education provider. Its platforms offer interactive mock exams (https://alefredoexams.com/), teacher summaries, past papers, and learning resources for major international curricula, including American AP, British Edexcel/Cambridge, and the IB Diploma, serving over 20,000 users across 16 countries.

About Tutor House

Tutor House is a leading UK-based tutoring platform that connects students with a global network of over 30,000 vetted, expert tutors for one-on-one and group instruction, specialising in British curriculum and exam preparation.