Amman, Jordan – Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is proud to announce the graduation of the first group of Joramco team members from its Structured On-the-Job Training (SOJT) program, achieving the EASA Type Rating for the Airbus A320.

The graduates completed their comprehensive SOJT program at Joramco in partnership with FSTC Europe and under the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA). The certificates have been officially presented during a ceremony at MRO Middle East 2026 in Dubai, marking a milestone for Joramco as it reinforces its commitment to developing highly skilled aviation professionals.

Commenting on the occasion, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer, said, “These first EASA Type Rating graduates reflect Joramco’s commitment to building a highly skilled, future-ready workforce. By combining structured on-the-job training with international certification, we are equipping professionals to meet the evolving demands of global aviation and positioning Joramco as a hub for technical excellence.”

It is worth noting that in addition to the Airbus A320, Joramco’s SOJT program supports training for Boeing B737 and B777 aircraft types. The company has successfully trained external students through its SOJT program and continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of MRO specialists in the region.

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

