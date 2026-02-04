Dubai, UAE: FUJIFILM Middle East FZE today launched its innovative Interventional Cardiology Business Line in the Middle East and Africa ahead of the upcoming WHX Dubai 2026 (formerly known as Arab Health), held at the Dubai Exhibition Center (DEC) in Expo City between February 9 and 12, 2026. The official launch, which will take place during the event at the FUJIFILM Middle East booth, marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to advancing healthcare and democratizing cardiac care across the region and beyond.

As part of the initiative, FUJIFILM Middle East is collaborating with Innvolution Healthcare, a prominent provider of best-in-class precision diagnosis solutions and personalized treatment for cardiovascular diseases. This strategic move will enable wider access to world-class interventional cardiology technologies across the Middle East and Africa, supporting hospitals and healthcare providers with high-quality, innovative interventional cardiac solutions.

The comprehensive portfolio of interventional cardiology solutions that FUJIFILM Middle East will distribute in collaboration with Innvolution Healthcare includes cardiac catheterization laboratories (cathlabs / angiography systems), Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) systems, balloon catheters, drug-eluting stents, as well as interventional and cardiac accessories.

Designed to support cardiologists with precision diagnoses and patients with personalized treatment and improved clinical outcomes, these products will be offered alongside FUJIFILM’s regionally recognized cardiovascular IT solutions, cardiac CT scanners, and ultrasound diagnostic devices, with the aim of providing optimal care for the rapidly increasing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular conditions.

Shin Tagawa, Managing Director, FUJIFILM Middle East, said: “The launch of our Interventional Cardiology Business represents a major step forward in FUJIFILM’s mission to contribute to the advancement of healthcare through innovation. Cardiovascular diseases remain a significant and growing health challenge in our region. In the Middle East and North Africa alone, more than 1.4 million people die from cardiovascular diseases each year, a figure that has risen by nearly 48% over the past 30 years. Meanwhile, in Africa, over 1 million people succumb to cardiovascular disease annually, making it one of the continent’s leading causes of death. These stark statistics underscore the urgent need for enhanced diagnostic and affordable treatment solutions, which is exactly what our collaboration with Innvolution Healthcare enables us to provide in the Middle East and Africa, bringing advanced and reliable interventional cardiology technologies to clinicians and patients who need them most.”

Gaurav Agarwal, Managing Director Innvolution Healthcare, said: “We are proud to collaborate with FUJIFILM Middle East to expand access to world-class interventional cardiology solutions in Middle East and African markets. Our work together will help elevate cardiac care standards and support better patient outcomes across the region. This collaboration will also enable us to reinforce our long-term commitment to the healthcare sector by delivering cutting-edge medical imaging, interventional solutions, and clinical support to healthcare professionals.”

FUJIFILM Middle East’s Interventional Cardiology Business includes the following market-leading solutions:

Cathlab and angiography systems

A compact and affordable floor-mounted, single-plane interventional imaging solution elevating imaging precision with flexible operating space and deepest angles. It improves patient care by simplifying the workflow of cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, and neurovascular diagnostic and interventional procedures, equipped with high-performance AI technology that enhances visibility of stent images, along with advanced software for stent planning.

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) systems

High-resolution intravascular imaging that empowers cardiologists with exceptional clarity and precision during interventional procedures. OCT systems are designed to enhance visualization of vascular anatomy and lesion morphology, supporting accurate diagnoses, optimal treatment planning, and improved patient outcomes.

Drug-eluting stents

The Everolimus drug-eluting stent is considered the highest grade in its class, achieving an industry-leading strut thickness of 60 microns. Its proprietary wave-shaped design balances ease of insertion and strength, and the reduction of connector components improves blood flow at coronary bifurcation sites, providing enhanced side branch access, better endothelial coverage, and optimal conformity to angulated vessels.

The Interventional Cardiology Solutions official launch ceremony will take place during WHX Dubai 2026 at the FUJIFILM Middle East booth #N21.G50 in the North Hall on February 9, 2026.

About FUJIFILM Middle East FZE

FUJIFILM Middle East FZE, a direct subsidiary of the globally renowned FUJIFILM Corporation, provides innovative solutions across multiple sectors, including healthcare, photography, graphics, printing, and digital imaging. With over 90 years of expertise, FUJIFILM is at the forefront of healthcare transformation, pioneering diagnostic equipment, and AI enabled medical informatics solutions.

About Innvolution Healthcare Private Ltd.:

Innvolution Healthcare is a leading provider of interventional cardiology solutions in India and Asia's most awarded Cath Lab manufacturing company, dedicated to delivering innovative technologies and solutions for interventional cardiology with the Motto of Democratizing Cardiac Care Together.

