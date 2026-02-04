In 2025, the platform saw year-on-year growth of 110% in content consumption and 150% in content production in Qatar.

Doha, Qatar – TikTok took part in Web Summit Qatar 2026 this week with a series of activities aimed at supporting knowledge exchange, celebrating creativity, and engaging with the State of Qatar’s evolving digital ecosystem. As part of its participation, TikTok and the Government Communications Office (GCO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on a multi-year program designed to support and celebrate global creative excellence.

The MOU establishes an annual initiative, running over three years, focused on discovering and nurturing international creators across a range of industries. Signed at Web Summit by Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the GCO and Chairman of the Permanent Web Summit Qatar Organizing Committee, and Kinda Ibrahim, Regional General Manager of Operations, TikTok Middle East, Africa, South and Central Asia, the agreement reflects a shared focus on nurturing creative talent and strengthening opportunities for creators to grow their presence and impact.

“Our continued collaboration with TikTok reflects a shared commitment to building long-term value for creators,” said Sheikh Jassim. “Qatar is creating the space, infrastructure and support for regional and international talent to develop new ideas and reach global audiences, making Doha a place where creators can develop and thrive; a reflection of the national direction for innovation and economic diversification under Qatar National Vision 2030.”

As part of its broader engagement in Qatar, TikTok welcomed over 50 leading international creators to Doha, collectively representing a global community of more than 156 million followers. During the week, the creators attended Web Summit and participated in a curated program focused on creativity, culture and collaboration. A highlight was the Global Creative Excellence Gala Dinner, held at the Four Seasons Doha, which brought together creators, partners and industry leaders for an evening centered on creative storytelling, shared learning and cultural exchange, including reflections from creators on how digital platforms help ideas reach global audiences.

At Web Summit, TikTok’s presence was designed around a shared concept with the host country; enabling environments where creativity, community and ambition can grow and extend globally. The experience highlighted how people, communities and businesses build momentum when creativity and human insight are supported at scale. The TikTok space explored several themes, including the origin stories of creators who have overcome barriers to build global audiences, the role of communities in shaping culture and how brands can achieve impact through discovery-driven engagement.

In addition, TikTok’s General Manager for Global Business Solutions, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Central and South Asia, Shadi Kandil, took part in a fireside chat which explored how brands can combine AI-powered tools, such as Smart+ and Symphony, with human creativity and instinct to scale more effectively, unlock new forms of storytelling, and drive measurable business outcomes while keeping strategy and decision-making firmly human.

"Qatar continues to play an important role as a regional and global meeting point for creativity, culture, and innovation," said Kandil. "Much like TikTok, it is a place where ideas take shape, brands are built, and stories can travel beyond borders. Bringing creators, partners and conversations together during Web Summit reflects our focus on supporting creative communities, meaningful exchange, and long-term growth across the region."

TikTok’s activities during Web Summit week take place against a backdrop of growing engagement in Qatar. In 2025, content consumption in Qatar experienced a year-on-year growth of 110% compared to 2024. Over the same period, content production in Qatar grew by 150% year-on-year. Together, these trends reflect an active and evolving creator ecosystem in Qatar and underline the country's role as a meeting point for ideas, culture, and global exchange.