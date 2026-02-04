Forum highlights Kuwait’s prominence on the global digital map as leaders from 60 countries convene

DCO General Assembly adopt the Kuwait Declaration on Responsible AI for Global Digital Prosperity

Kuwait City: As strategic partner to the second edition of the International Digital Cooperation Forum (IDCF) 2026, held 4 and 5 February 2026 at the Jumeirah Messilah Hotel, Kuwait City, ZainTECH is supporting the Forum’s momentum on responsible artificial intelligence, digital investment, and cross-border cooperation, as key players from across the digital ecosystem convene under the theme “Inclusive prosperity in the age of AI.”

Hosted by the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the two-day IDCF Forum brings together senior policymakers, ministers, business leaders, and international organizations from 60 countries to move beyond dialogue and align policy, investment, and innovation around the opportunities and risks of AI-driven digital transformation. It was attended by Dr. Hajar El-Haddaoui, Director General of the IDCF.

IDCF 2026 is being held on the sidelines of the 5th DCO General Assembly, during which Member States adopted the Kuwait Declaration on Responsible AI for Global Digital Prosperity, setting a shared political direction for the ethical, inclusive, and human-centric development and deployment of artificial intelligence.

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH, said: “IDCF 2026 highlighted the critical role of collaboration between governments, industry leaders and the private sector in advancing responsible AI at scale. We fully support DCO’s efforts to translate shared priorities into practical solutions that strengthen digital infrastructure, skills, and innovation.”

Hanna added: “AI is already transforming economies and institutions. But its real value lies not in speed or scale, it lies in trust. ZainTECH is shaping the future of AI and the regional digital economy by focusing on building digital ecosystems that are inclusive, secure, and built to last through a simple operating model that is Digital, Intelligent and Resilient.”

On the sidelines of the Forum, ZainTECH hosted a dedicated booth, welcoming delegates, partners, and innovators to explore its integrated digital solutions portfolio and engage directly with its experts. The booth served as an interactive touchpoint to showcase how ZainTECH enables organizations to translate AI ambition into trusted execution, through practical use cases and solution pathways spanning data and AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and end-to-end digital transformation, aligned with its Digital, Intelligent and Resilient operating model.

Across plenary discussions, ministerial engagements, and curated side events, conversations underscored that AI-enabled growth will deliver broad-based prosperity only when anchored in responsible governance, trusted digital foundations, skills development, and sustained international cooperation.

About ZainTECH

Focusing on the digital transformation of organizations and government bodies to unlock business value from their technology investments, ZainTECH is a leading MEA-based integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services.

ZainTECH offers a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, data, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies powered by responsible AI, local expertise and global innovation.

ZainTECH leverages Zain Group’s global reach, unique regional footprint and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and other key markets in the MEA region.

ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the transition of Zain Group’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain Group’s ‘4WARD-Progress with Purpose’ corporate strategy of accelerating the company’s evolution into a purpose-driven TechCo conglomerate.

Visit: https://www.zaintech.com/en & https://www.linkedin.com/company/zaintech