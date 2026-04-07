Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world’s largest express transportation company, has launched the FedEx Import Tool (FiT) in Saudi Arabia. The digital solution helps businesses of all sizes manage the growing import volume into the Kingdom more efficiently and with greater control.

FiT, with its integration of advanced technology and user-focused design, is set to transform the import process, enhancing efficiency, helping customers adhere to regulatory compliance requirements, and improving the overall end-to-end shipment journey. The solution supports imports across all shipment sizes, from lightweight packages to palletized freight. Key features of this comprehensive, single-window platform include:

A unified self-service platform to streamline the shipping process by centralizing document management and shipment tracking.

A dashboard for greater visibility into every stage of the import shipments.

Proactive notifications to expedite the clearance process and minimize delays.

A direct payment feature for paying customs duties and taxes online.

Round-the-clock monitoring allows shippers and importers to track their shipments up to 90 days after pickup.

“As Saudi Arabia solidifies its role as a leading global trade hub, the ability to move imports efficiently and compliantly is a key competitive differentiator,” said Nitin Tatiwala, vice president Marketing, Customer Experience, and Air Network for FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. “FiT reflects how we are using digital intelligence to support that ambition, helping businesses navigate import requirements with greater certainty, enhanced visibility, and faster, seamless customs clearance, in line with the Kingdom’s trade facilitation and economic diversification goals.”

In October 2025, the Kingdom’s merchandise imports increased by 4% year-on-year to SAR 80.1 billion, with China, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, ranking as the top three source markets. As Saudi Arabia’s import activity continues to diversify across industrial, healthcare, and consumer sectors, businesses are managing higher shipment volumes alongside more detailed regulatory and documentation requirements.

The launch of FiT in Saudi Arabia builds on the company’s bolstered presence in the Kingdom, with FedEx directly managing pickup, delivery, and customs clearance operations. The tool aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by enabling more efficient and transparent import processes as trade volumes continue to grow.

For more information on the FiT tool, please visit the FedEx Import Tool page.

About Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

FedEx press releases are available here.

Contact: Natali Fahmi

Communications Advisor

FedEx Middle East and North Africa

natali.fahmi@fedex.co