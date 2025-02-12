DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Fayafi Investment Holding (Bloomberg: SPV Fayafi Investment), the first UAE firm to be registered on the SIX Swiss Exchange and listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, will see its SPV Fayafi Investment securities begin trading on Bloomberg trading desks from February 14th, 2025.

The SPV Fayafi Investment securities are backed by isotope copper, a rare commodity more expensive per gramme than gold, which has crucial applications across medicine, aerospace and renewable energy. The SPV has issued $3.6B of Euroclear security certificates at a price of USD 100 per certificate, backed by isotope copper reserves physically present in its Dubai vaults.

$1.44B of these securities will be initially released for trading on February 14th at 9am CET. They will be available to sophisticated investors via Bloomberg trading desks and the Bloomberg terminal.

The Euroclear securities offer up to 15% annual yields, paid out by Fayafi Investment Holding in USDT or Bitcoin. In a world first, investors can also swap their securities for fiat and then convert to popular digital assets including USDT, USDC or Bitcoin.

"From an analyst's perspective, Fayafi Investment Holding SPV's copper isotope securities are world-firsts in several ways. First, it is rare for isotope copper to be securitized and offered to investors. Then, the 15% yields on these Euroclear securities are also very attractive. Finally, the fact that investors can bank these yields in either fiat or cryptocurrencies, and in fact swap securities to digital assets, makes them a very interesting proposition. They are potentially the only SPV to offer this service for Euroclear securities," explains Ahmed Mahdy, founder of investment consulting firm Lunar Investment Group and former Director of Azimut DIFC.

Fayafi Investment Holding SPV remains confident in the long-term enduring value of the isotope copper reserves underpinning its securities. Isotope copper's production is limited to specialized facilities using nuclear reactors, cyclotrons, or isotope separation plants. The metal's supply remains niche and highly valuable, with controlled distribution for high-tech applications.

Fayafi Investment Holding is an Emirati-founded Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Its aim is to deliver financial innovation and sustainable growth while also empowering industries and catalysing solutions towards a better world for generations to come.

Key Details:

Issuer of the Note: AIS PCC Limited

Issued: European Depositary Bank SA, 3 Rue Gabriel Lippmann, 5365 Munsbach Schuttrange, Luxembourg

Bloomberg: SPV Fayafi Investment

Registered: SIX Swiss Exchange

Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange

Launch Date: February 14, 2025

Opening Valuation: $3.6 Billion

Price Per Securities Certificate: $100

Total Securities Certificates: 36 million

Initially released for trading: $1.44 Billion

Custodian / Insure: Ferrari Logistics, DMCC, Dubai, UAE

Valuator & Asset Auditor: Institut für seltene erden und metalle AG, Lucern, Switzerland

