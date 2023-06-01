Fawry partners with Infobip to utilize their omnichannel solutions to create new and exciting ways for merchants to process payments using their different communication channels including SMS, Whatsapp, Facebook messenger and other META channels.

Fawry, the leading payments and fintech company in Egypt, has partnered with Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, to enable payments through META channels. This partnership will offer Fawry’s customers a seamless payment experience, while also enabling Infobip to expand its reach in the Egyptian market.

Through this partnership, Fawry will be able to leverage Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, contact center, chatbot and identity solutions to streamline the payment process for its customers. Infobip’s platform will enable Fawry to build connections across all stages of the customer journey, providing a more efficient and effective payment experience.

“We are excited to partner with Infobip to enable payments through META channels,” said Heba El Awady, CBO of Fawry. “This partnership will help us to continue to deliver innovative payment solutions to our customers, while also expanding our reach in the market.”

Fawry has been at the forefront of driving digital transformation in Egypt’s payments landscape, offering a range of innovative payment solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers. This partnership with Infobip will enable Fawry to further enhance its capabilities and provide a more comprehensive payment experience to its customers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fawry to enable payments through our different communication channels,” said Amsal Kapetanovic, Sales Director of Infobip Middle East and Africa. “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of customer communications to grow business and increase loyalty.”

About Fawry:

Founded in 2008, Fawry is the largest e-payment platform in Egypt serving the banked and unbanked population. Fawry’s primary services include enabling electronic bill payments, mobile top-ups and provisions for millions of Egyptian users. Other digital services also include e-ticketing, cable TV, and variety of other services. Through its peer-to-peer model, Fawry is enabling corporates and SMEs to accept electronic payments through a number of platforms including websites, mobile phones, and POS terminals. With a network of 36-member banks, its mobile platform and more than 280,000 agents, Fawry processes an average of 4 million transactions per day, serving an estimated customer base of more than 39 million users monthly. Learn more at www.fawry.com.

About Infobip:

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty.

With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 65+ offices across six continents. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 190+ countries connected directly to over 650 telecom networks. In the past 12 months alone, over 5 billion people have used Infobip solutions and services. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

