Riyadh, KSA - Fanera, a pioneering sports-tech startup, is set to transform the football fan experience in Saudi Arabia by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and strategic expansion plans. As part of our commitment to the Kingdom's Vision 2030, Fanera is thrilled to announce our commercial agreement with the Ministry of Investment and our plans to relocate our headquarters to Riyadh, solidifying our presence in this rapidly growing market.

Why Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia is not only a burgeoning market for football enthusiasts but also a beacon of innovation and technological advancement. The Kingdom's commitment to hosting the 2034 World Cup underscores its dedication to becoming a global hub for sports and entertainment. By expanding in KSA, Fanera aims to align with these ambitions and bring an unparalleled fan engagement platform to the heart of the Middle East.

Revolutionizing Fan Engagement

Fanera is at the forefront of a revolution in fan engagement, utilizing advanced machine learning to predict and deliver personalized content. Our Fan engagement App empowers fans to become content creators and influencers, shifting from passive consumption to active participation. The gamified experience on Fanera rewards users for their interactions, enhancing competition and fostering a vibrant community of football enthusiasts.

Embracing Web 3.0

As part of our innovative approach, Fanera is proud to be the first platform to integrate Web 3.0 technologies in football fan engagement. By leveraging blockchain and NFTs, we provide fans with unique opportunities to trade their content, ensuring authenticity and creating new revenue streams. This aligns perfectly with Saudi Arabia's vision for technological leadership and innovation.

Competitive Advantages

Key Achievements

Strong User Engagement: Over 450K active users and 1M+ daily views.

Over 450K active users and 1M+ daily views. Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations with the 2022 World Cup host and UAE Pro League.

Collaborations with the 2022 World Cup host and UAE Pro League. Top 20 Sportstech Startup: Recognized among the top 20 sportstech in 2021.

CEO’s Vision

"Expanding into Saudi Arabia is a strategic move that aligns with our mission to revolutionize football fan engagement globally. By integrating Web 3.0 technologies, we are not just enhancing the fan experience but also setting new standards in the industry. We are excited to contribute to the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a global sports hub," said Mo Kilany, CEO of Fanera.

Fanera invites investors, partners, and football enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia to join us on this exciting journey. Together, we can transform the way fans connect with the game they love.

For more information or to get involved, please visit the website: www.fanera.co, or contact us via email at info@fanera.co or by phone/WhatsApp: +971502005514.

About Fanera

