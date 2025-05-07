Riyadh: Bain & Company joined global stakeholders at the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) 2025 last month in Riyadh, a flagship platform convening policymakers, academics, business leaders, and innovators to reimagine the future of human capability in an age of accelerating change.



Held under the theme "Beyond Readiness", the event welcomed more than 13,000 participants from over 120 countries across three dynamic days. Hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Human Capability Development Program (HCDP), a key pillar of Vision 2030, HCI featured 120 sessions and over 300 speakers across five purpose-built content zones.

Bain & Company was among the attendees contributing to the broader dialogue on lifelong learning, inclusive development, and scalable innovation. Discussions spanned three strategic tracks: Harnessing the Ways We Learn, Honoring the Ways We Belong, and Harmonizing the Ways We Act—each focused on enabling societies to thrive through skills transformation and cross-sector alignment.

The event’s structure encouraged open exchange through curated arenas such as the HCI Dialogues, Mastery Stage, and LAB Space, enabling leaders to share insights, showcase best practices, and spark actionable partnerships. From education reform to AI-enabled talent development, the agenda reflected an urgency to equip individuals and institutions for a rapidly shifting global landscape.

Bain & Company’s participation reflects its continued commitment to helping institutions and governments unlock human potential and build future-ready capabilities that drive long-term, inclusive growth.



