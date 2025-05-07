DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Appknox, a global leader in mobile application security, today announced the launch of Storeknox, a groundbreaking continuous store monitoring platform designed to protect enterprises from evolving mobile app threats. The new solution was unveiled at GISEC Global 2025, where cybersecurity professionals from around the world are gathering to discuss the industry's most pressing challenges.

As mobile apps become critical touchpoints across industries—from finance and healthcare to telecom and retail—threat actors are exploiting them through fake apps, phishing campaigns, and brand impersonation. Storeknox helps organizations take control by detecting and responding to unauthorized versions, malicious clones, and live threats across public app stores. The platform delivers real-time visibility across marketplaces like Google Play and the Apple App Store, monitoring official apps for unauthorized uploads, version changes, and policy violations.

“Security doesn’t stop at app release—it enters a new phase,” said Subho Halder, CEO & Co-founder of Appknox. “In mobile-first regions like the GCC, fake apps, malware, and brand abuse are growing at an alarming rate. Enterprises need continuous AI-driven protection that evolves with the threat landscape—and that’s exactly what Storeknox delivers. It’s the missing layer of defense that businesses have been asking for—and today, we’re making it a reality.

Unlike legacy approaches that stop at development-stage testing, Storeknox introduces post-release monitoring as an essential layer of protection. Utilizing AI-powered detection technology, Storeknox uncovers malicious behavior, injected code, phishing attempts, and shadow versions that often go unnoticed after an app is live.

By consolidating threat intelligence, metadata monitoring, and automated alerts into a centralized dashboard, Storeknox gives CISOs and security teams the ability to act swiftly, close security gaps, and protect user trust.

“The development of Storeknox was driven by direct input from Appknox’s enterprise customers, many of whom cited a lack of visibility after release as a top concern,” Halder continues. “With mobile applications deployed across multiple geographies, these organizations struggled to identify unauthorized clones, outdated versions, or fraudulent apps imitating their brands. Storeknox was built to solve these challenges, offering real-time protection for the post-launch phase which is a critical period often overlooked by traditional security solutions.”

Storeknox aligns with Appknox’s vision to offer full-lifecycle mobile app security, complementing its existing stack of testing solutions such as SAST, DAST, API testing, and SBOM. Together, these solutions empower security and DevSecOps teams to manage risk from development through deployment, while supporting compliance with local and global regulations.

About Appknox

Appknox is a global leader in mobile application security, offering advanced testing solutions, including SAST, DAST, API testing, SBOM, Penetration Testing, and Storeknox. With a focus on identifying AI vulnerabilities, Appknox ensures unparalleled security coverage. Trusted by organizations in over 60 countries, including top banks, conglomerates, and government bodies, Appknox’s solutions are designed for seamless integration with CI/CD pipelines, empowering businesses to protect their mobile apps while meeting stringent global and local compliance requirements. Learn more about Appknox’s AI-powered solutions at https://appknox.com/

Media Contact

mai.medhat@proglobal.agency