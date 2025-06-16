Cairo, Egypt – Tradefairs International, organizer of Cairo ICT, the leading international technology exhibition and forum for the Middle East and Africa, announced a strategic partnership with Smart Africa, the leading Pan-African organization concerned with accelerating sustainable socio-economic development and, ushering Africa into a knowledge economy through the usage of ICT. This partnership was formalized by signing an agreement to host Smart Africa’s Annual High-Level Meeting during Cairo ICT 2025, on 16–19 November 2025 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC).

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to accelerating digital transformation and fostering innovation across the African continent. The high-level meeting is expected to bring together ministers, policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, and development partners to shape Africa’s digital future through collaboration and strategic dialogue.

Cairo ICT and Smart Africa have enjoyed a strong and evolving relationship since 2014. Over the past decade, the two entities have collaborated on initiatives to promote regional integration, digital inclusion, and policy harmonization, advancing connectivity and socio-economic development throughout Africa.

"Our collaboration with Smart Africa represents a milestone in unifying Africa’s digital vision”, said Ossama Kamal, Chairman and CEO of Tradefairs International. “Hosting the Annual High-Level Meeting during the 29th edition of Cairo ICT 2025 is a testament of Egypt’s position as a regional hub for innovation and cooperation”, he added.

This partnership further fosters the outlook to Cairo ICT as a premier regional platform for discussing technology innovation in the AI era, enabling dialogue between public and private sectors, and forging strategic partnerships that support Africa’s digital transformation agenda.

“This partnership is a timely and strategic boost to our mission of driving Africa’s digital transformation,” said Lacina Koné, CEO of Smart Africa. He further stressed that the partnership provides a vital platform for governments, the private sector, and development partners to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and co-create solutions that will shape the continent’s digital future.