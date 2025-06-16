Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler and Huawei, a global technology leader, have signed a strategic agreement to jointly innovate and develop cutting-edge 5G-Advanced (5G-A) and AI-powered digital services, enhancing monetization capabilities to ensure business success in the TechCo era.

This cooperation aims to build a robust ecosystem for next-generation technologies, empowering enterprises, and delivering personalized experiences across the ICT sector. The agreement outlines a comprehensive roadmap for collaboration, encompassing joint R&D, market exploration, and ecosystem development. This agreement also intends to facilitate the development of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) services, AI-driven digital solutions, collaborative enterprise 5G Mobile Private Networks (MPNs), and enhanced network operations.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer of stc Bahrain stated, “We are delighted to strengthen our strategic partnership with Huawei, a collaboration that takes forward our commitment to leading the digital transformation of Bahrain. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, our aim will be to create personalized, future-proof digital services that exceed the expectations of our customers in an increasingly connected world.”

Mr Steven Yi, President, Huawei Middle East & Africa stated: “This partnership with stc reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation through 5G-A and AI. Together, we aim to deliver transformative solutions that empower industries and enrich user experiences”.

This strategic collaboration will advance next-generation connectivity and AI, driven by pioneering advancements in 5G technology, optimized spectrum utilization, and enhanced services. A key focus will be on elevating everyday tech experiences through innovative AI-powered solutions. It will empower diverse industries with reliable, fully managed private networks, leveraging the power of cloud and edge computing. Businesses will have access to AI-driven tools that enhance efficiency, while individuals will benefit from comprehensive training programs cultivating expertise in AI and emerging technologies. The collaboration will leverage AI to optimize network performance and ensure faster service delivery.

The partnership aligns with Huawei’s vision of open innovation and stc Bahrain’s mission to deliver next-generation connectivity. By combining Huawei’s technological expertise with stc’s market insights, the partnership will accelerate Bahrain’s digital transformation and position it as a regional leader in AI and 5G-A adoption.​​​