Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Family Care Authority (FCA) has announced that it will be participating in the 7th edition of the Mother of The Nation Festival (MOTN). For the first time in MOTN’s history, the festival will be returning with additional locations throughout November and December. MOTN, a landmark event in the region, will captivate festival-goers in Al Ain and Al Dhafra promising an unparalleled world-class experience for all ages. At this year's festival, the Family Care Authority (FCA) is set to showcase an immersive and interactive experience that aims to raise awareness about its services and highlights it dedicated call center number for reporting social cases.

HE Dr Bushra Al Mulla, Director General of the Family Care Authority stated: "Being part of the Mother of the Nation Festival is a source of immense pride for the Family Care Authority. The festival holds a special place in our society, as it not only celebrates but also honours and commemorates the inspirational values embodied by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. As a beacon of leadership and compassion, HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak has been a pioneering force in advancing the efforts dedicated to women's empowerment; which is something FCA strives to emulate.”

Her Excellency added: “At the heart of our participation at The Mother of the Nation Festival in Al Dhafra and Al Ain lies a profound commitment to ensure that the FCA's reach extends to every corner of Abu Dhabi's diverse communities. Our unwavering dedication is not just a commitment; it's a reflection of our belief in accessibility for everyone in the Emirate. During the festival, FCA will demonstrate its commitment to the community through an immersive experience that educates and empowers our community to understand the challenges any thriving society faces. Our mission is to shed light on the importance of our services, which are designed to help and guide individuals in addressing the diverse needs of society. We believe that a strong society, economy, and country are the result of a strong social sector. Our presence at MOTN is not only an opportunity to engage with the community but also to offer insights into our role, emphasizing the educational and empowering aspects of our services. We are participating in these events as part of our commitment to accessibility, ensuring that we are available to our community and contributing to the building blocks of a thriving society."

The focal point of the display is a 3-screen presentation: the central screen depicts a character in crisis, while the side screens unveil the root causes and FCA's steps for resolution. The two side screens will then vividly display the solutions, complemented by animations illustrating the transformative changes taking place. Throughout the display, the FCA will prominently present the 800 444-call center number, encouraging viewers to take action or seek help when faced with similar situations.

The immersive display is open to individuals and families from the Abu Dhabi community, including citizens, residents, and visitors. The FCA extends a warm invitation to all community members, urging them to participate in the MOTN Festival and gain valuable insights into the Authority's comprehensive approach to serving various segments of society, including children, youth, women, the elderly, people of determination, and those with a troubled past.

For further information about the Family Care Authority's presence at the Mother of The Nation Festival, please visit: link.

https://www.motn.ae/en/dhf/festival

About Family Care Authority:

The Family Care Authority (FCA) in Abu Dhabi is dedicated to empowering families to achieve self-reliance. An affiliate of the Department of Community Development, the FCA is mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to provide comprehensive and proactive support to families across the Emirate. With a steadfast commitment to confidentiality, the FCA collaborates with strategic partners to offer integrated services, counseling, and emergency assistance to families, the elderly, individuals with determination, youth, and other vulnerable groups. Through its cutting-edge case management system, the FCA ensures seamless access to advanced services, fostering a nurturing environment for individuals and their families to thrive.